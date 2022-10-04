ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together

China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
