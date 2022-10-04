Read full article on original website
China’s secret police have invaded American shores: human rights advocate
Laura Harth of Safeguard Defenders warns that China's reported police service stations abroad are expanding the communist regime's international footprint.
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
U.S.-China War: A Nuclear Strategy for American Defeat | Opinion
The primary deterrent to a Chinese first strike with tactical nuclear weapons is the threat of a second strike with American nukes.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
Florida woman charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 21-year-old deputy
Cheryl Williams, 46, was charged with second-degree murder and 12 other felonies in connection with the death of Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday.
Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park
A family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in a rental car at a park in Tampa, Florida early Wednesday, according to police.
Florida 14-year-old stabs deputy multiple times: sheriff
A 14-year-old boy stabbed a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy six times with a pocketknife, including once behind the deputy's ear, before he was arrested.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
