Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
3d ago

So you can't go to a city rec center with the expectation of coming out alive. How comforting. Maybe when one of the Guns of America crowd loses a friend or family member at one of these centers, they will change their tune. However, I have many doubts about that.

Tommy2020
3d ago

Why do Democrats delude themselves with the fantasy that criminals obey gun laws?

PJ Larson
3d ago

how many of those 300 shootings involved someone legally carrying a weapon?

CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
CBS Philly

Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's executive order banning guns, deadly weapons from rec centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked enforcement of Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order that bans guns and deadly weapons from recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. The permanent injunction comes less than a week after the mayor signed the order after the shooting death of a rec center employee in West Philadelphia last month. Under the executive order, if a recreation center employee saw someone with a gun, the employee could ask that person to leave. If the person didn't leave, the employee could call the police to remove the person as a trespasser. Critics argued the gun ban is a violation of state law. The city says it's reviewing the judge's decision. 
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s.The move comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology. It also follows a string of apologies from various U.S. cities over historically racist policies or wrongdoing in the wake of the nationwide racial reckoning after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.The city allowed University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct the dermatological, biochemical...
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner calls judge ordering former Philly police officer to stand on trial historic moment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One day after a judge ordered a former Philadelphia police officer to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called it a historic moment.Edsaul Mendoza is accused of fatally shooting Thomas "TJ" Siderio last March.In Wednesday's briefing, Krasner said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back."The message here is that this office is no longer a coverup organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer," Krasner said.Mendoza will be back in court on Oct. 25 for his formal arraignment.
PhillyBite

New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
