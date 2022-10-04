ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayucos Veterans Hall rehabilitation project gets funding boost

 3 days ago
Additional funding will allow San Luis Obispo County to begin rehabilitation work on the Cayucos Veterans Memorial Hall.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to accept an additional $4.8 million in grants and donations. That brings the county's total to $7 million in grants and donations for the project to date.

The rehabilitation project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete and cost a total of just over $11 million.

The Cayucos Veterans Hall was originally constructed as a warehouse in 1873. Over the years, it has become an important community and event center.

In 2016, it was deemed structurally unsound and in 2021, it was red-tagged completely.

“Rehabilitating this important historic site will help us preserve a key era in our county’s history for the next generation, not just for Cayucos, but for all of us," said Public Works Deputy Director John Waddell.

Funding for the project includes state grants, community donations, and revenue from bond sales.

