NEWTOWN – Both the Mingo Central Miners and the Tolsia Rebels have struggled this season. So something has to give this week as the two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday night at Tolsia High School's Wilt Salmons Athletic Field in Glenhayes. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
