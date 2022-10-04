ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach. Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well. Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at...
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has everything you need to tailgate this football season. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their tailgate boxes. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash

UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
Charleston road reopens after car fire

UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
One dead after fall from tree stand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia

PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is officially underway! Gates opened at 9 a.m. in Milton this morning, Thursday, Oct. 6. The event features several fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo! Of course you can’t forget all of the pumpkin-themed treats and […]
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
Injured Buffalo Creek firefighter’s condition improving

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car accident last week is no longer on a ventilator and is improving, his father tells 13 News. Marty Hurley says that his son Dustin Hurley had surgery Wednesday. Dustin is a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County. […]
