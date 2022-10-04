Foundation is one of the first products most of us use - aside from mascara and tinted lip balm. This face makeup product is a staple for makeup beginners and pros alike. In other words, the foundation is face makeup. It's supposed to act as the foundation for your makeup look, so you use it all over your face to make an excellent, even base. With the right formula, you can cover blemishes, even out your skin tone, blur imperfections, and make your face look smooth and even.

