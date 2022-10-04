Read full article on original website
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood beginnings and Edmonds connections, Part 2
You can read Part 1 of this series here. Historically, Lynnwood had its beginnings in 1888 when the land ownership at what is now Lynnwood at the Crossroads consisted of privately held homesteads and some state land. With the use of records from the Bureau of Land Management, along with plat maps, I was able to pinpoint the original land owners. These records show that the first person to actually establish a home at the birthplace of Lynnwood was Louis Peter Arp, a man originally from Denmark.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County Councimember Strom Peterson joins Community Transit board of directors
Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson has joined the Community Transit board of sirectors, attending his first meeting Thursday as a newly appointed member. Peterson replaces outgoing board member Stephanie Wright, who resigned from her county council seat in August to take a job in the county executive’s office. Peterson, who also serves as a Washington State Representative from the 21st Legislative District, was recently appointed to the Snohomish County Council representing District 3, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Woodway and a part of unincorporated Snohomish County.
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
lynnwoodtoday.com
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers six ARPA spending options, discusses property tax assessment
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting discussed six different options for spending the remainder of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Alicia Guy from Homage Senior Services talked to the council about possible funding for the Center for Healthy Living. The...
thurstontalk.com
All are Welcome to Chop, Build, Restore and Caffeinate at Revival Motors & Coffee in Olympia
The catastrophic downtown Olympia arson on December 15, 2021, changed everything for Revival Motors & Coffee Co, a coffee shop in Olympia with strong ties to the motorcycle community. One day it was a favorite drop-in spot for coffee and conversation, and the next it was drowning in damage caused by the water used to put out the fire. It was not the holiday season owners Audrey Henley and Jimmi Davies were dreaming about. Revival could have vanished. But it didn’t.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Schools Practice Reuniting Parents And Students After A School Evacuation
So if an entire school has to be evacuated for some reason how do parents get back with their kids?. In the Everett School District that would likely involve meeting at Everett Memorial Stadium. Back in October of 2015 we observed a reunification exercise there and today Everett Schools held...
Sale of Pattison's West to nonprofit El Centro de la Raza finalized
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The sale of a beloved Federal Way skating rink to a nonprofit was finalized Tuesday. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Many worried the iconic roller skating rink would be developed, but instead, the new owner El Centro de la Raza plans to keep the rink running as part of a larger expansion into Federal Way.
southsoundmag.com
Make the Most of Halloween in Tacoma and Pierce County
Summer just ended, but you might be ready for another break. Maybe something low-key and relaxing, with beautiful scenery, good food, and even better beverages. Or maybe something that will haunt your dreams for the next couple of months. How about both?. Follow this three-day itinerary to find the best...
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022
Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace. Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9 Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 Snohomish individual stats:. Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills. Ayla Grant:...
AOL Corp
UPDATE: Another Puget Sound area health system’s outage part of planned maintenance
Another health system’s computer network outage Thursday morning was part of a planned maintenance event. Bremerton-based Peninsula Community Health Services, which serves Kitsap and Mason counties and the Key Peninsula area with medical, behavioral and dental clinic support, sent out an area-wide alert about its system outage. The outage...
auburnexaminer.com
All U.S. Flags to fly Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
All U.S. flags should be lowered to half-staff this Sunday, October 9, 2022, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Flags should fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset. There were 148 firefighters whoAuburn Examiner lost their lives since last year’s memorial. Read the Presidental Proclamation from President Joe Biden:...
My Clallam County
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022
8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police. 6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call. 4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported. 18020...
