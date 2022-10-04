ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Weekend dry, rain next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous with warm 80s Friday afternoon. Look for increasing clouds ahead of a cold front sliding east tonight. Although clouds hold through Saturday dry conditions prevail with slightly cooler temperatures through the weekend. Clearing late Saturday brings sunshine back on Sunday. Enjoy the cool crisp air with highs low-mid 80s and lows low-mid 50s.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Still dry as cooler air arrives this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crystal clear with seasonably warm low-mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clear and pleasantly cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Nice fall weather wraps up the week with above average highs upper 80s. Those readings short-lived as a dry cold front usher in a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend. Not a big drop in temperatures but a return to average and slightly below into early next week.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Liberty Expressway traffic alert

ALBANY, GA – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13th, the speed limit will be set at 45...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask

ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Golden Rams look to avoid falling victim to trap game against Edward Waters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are seeking their 4th straight win this weekend. They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0. This smells like a classic trap game for ASU since they’re flourishing and the tigers are coming off their first win of the season, but.
ALBANY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey

South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

What is Run The Race to Support the United Way of SWGA?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way of Southwest Georgia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way of Southwest Georgia, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org/. THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA. DOWNTOWN ALBANY. Get ready to...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s Holmes named “influential Latina”

ALBANY, GA – The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) has named Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes as one of the “50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia.”. “My Spanish language and Hispanic culture are embedded into my identity. My personal and...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Dougherty’s Johnson goes to Washington

ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner, Clinton Johnson, has been selected by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) to present on county’s usage of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds at a conference in Washington, D.C. on October 19, 2022. Johnson was one of only five commissioners across the state of Georgia to present.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA

