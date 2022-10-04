Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Weekend dry, rain next week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous with warm 80s Friday afternoon. Look for increasing clouds ahead of a cold front sliding east tonight. Although clouds hold through Saturday dry conditions prevail with slightly cooler temperatures through the weekend. Clearing late Saturday brings sunshine back on Sunday. Enjoy the cool crisp air with highs low-mid 80s and lows low-mid 50s.
WALB 10
Still dry as cooler air arrives this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crystal clear with seasonably warm low-mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clear and pleasantly cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Nice fall weather wraps up the week with above average highs upper 80s. Those readings short-lived as a dry cold front usher in a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend. Not a big drop in temperatures but a return to average and slightly below into early next week.
After early struggles with heat, excess rain, Albany area farmers now facing drought
MOULTRIE — Southwest Georgia was spared by Hurricane Ian last week, but days after that monster storm brought heavy winds, torrential rainfall and flooding to much of Florida, area farmers are wishing for a little precipitation themselves. “It’s been a challenging year,” Jeremy Kichler, an agricultural extension agent in...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
WALB 10
Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
southgatv.com
Liberty Expressway traffic alert
ALBANY, GA – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13th, the speed limit will be set at 45...
Albany Herald
Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask
ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
WALB 10
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See final scores for Week 8 below. And be sure to vote for Play of the Week!
WALB 10
Golden Rams look to avoid falling victim to trap game against Edward Waters
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are seeking their 4th straight win this weekend. They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0. This smells like a classic trap game for ASU since they’re flourishing and the tigers are coming off their first win of the season, but.
Cordele Dispatch
South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey
South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
WALB 10
What is Run The Race to Support the United Way of SWGA?
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Way of Southwest Georgia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Way of Southwest Georgia, visit https://www.unitedwayswga.org/. THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA. DOWNTOWN ALBANY. Get ready to...
southgatv.com
Albany’s Holmes named “influential Latina”
ALBANY, GA – The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) has named Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bárbara Rivera Holmes as one of the “50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia.”. “My Spanish language and Hispanic culture are embedded into my identity. My personal and...
southgatv.com
Dougherty’s Johnson goes to Washington
ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County District 3 Commissioner, Clinton Johnson, has been selected by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the Association of County Commissioners Georgia (ACCG) to present on county’s usage of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds at a conference in Washington, D.C. on October 19, 2022. Johnson was one of only five commissioners across the state of Georgia to present.
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
wfxl.com
Plane makes emergency landing after leaving Fitzgerald
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A plane has made an emergency landing on a highway in Telfair County after leaving Fitzgerald. Initial reports from the scene show a twin-engine plane landed along Highway 280 in Milan before coming to a rest just off the roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the plane is a Piper Pa-30. The pilot, Jimmy Ray, reported engine issues around 1:40 p.m. Ray was the only person on board.
