Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
KWTX
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
KWTX
Family is at the center of the Crawford football program
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a special football season for the Jacobs family in Crawford. Years ago, Greg Jacobs was an assistant coach for the Pirates and Tanner Jacobs was playing for his dad. In 2004, they won a state championship. Greg and Tanner are once again on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
fox44news.com
The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas.
KWTX
‘Exceptional people and wonderful women’: McGregor community bids a final farewell to Lori and Natalie Aviles
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Lori and Natalie Aviles, two of the five people killed in McGregor last Thursday, were laid to rest a week later. Hundreds gathered at the McGregor Exchange Event Center to pay their respects and bid them farewell. Lori and Natalie helped shine a bright light on...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Good News Friday: October 7, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 students from Belton and Lake Belton high schools were selected for the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz band. 9 are area qualifiers and will audition for the All-State jazz band. The students will participate in a music clinic and performance on November 19 at Temple High School.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Lerma brothers enjoying 'Hall' of a special honor
The kids who shuffle through the doors of the Waco Boxing Club have spotted the yellowed newspaper clippings, the dusty photos, and the antique championship belts. But it still feels a little like ancient history to them. Lately, however, history has sprung to life. Waco’s Jaime and Michael Lerma have...
Waco Pride Network hosting annual 'Out on the Brazos' festival
Waco Pride Network is set to host its annual 'Out on the Brazos' festival on Saturday, days before National Coming Out Day.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
KWTX
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
KWTX
City of Killeen, local business owners highlight importance of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
baylorbears.com
ONE BIG JUMP FOR BAYLOR
(This is the fourth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. In the real estate industry, the rule of thumb is that location is everything. Location also...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD confirms no threat at Shoemaker High School
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that there is no lockdown at any of its campuses. The district said in a release on Wednesday morning that social media rumors have insighted fear within the community once again – but these statements are not true.
Comments / 1