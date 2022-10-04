Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO