ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.

Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023

The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and for what it’s worth, two-time champion and manager David Ross has tempered expectations before seeing what his roster looks like come next season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Can the Chicago Cubs really make the postseason in 2023?

With all the (justified) excitement over the possibility that Carlos Correa might sign with the Chicago Cubs in the winter in exchange for an asteroid’s worth of currency, and the (less justified) hope that a certifiable ace such as Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander might join the club, it’s worth evaluating the depth of the hole in which the Cubs currently find themselves, and how far they might be from the playoffs next season. WAR figures in this post are from Baseball Reference.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Jim Callis
Person
Aramis Garcia
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Luis Cessa
Yardbarker

Cubs Crush Reds to Finish 2022 Season Strong

The Chicago Cubs finished their 2022 season on a high note with a 15-2 beatdown of the Cincinnati Reds. Though the North Siders dropped the final series of the campaign 2-1, Wednesday's finale provided optimism heading into the offseason. Let’s take a look at a few of the highlights from the final game of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 6

The White Sox lost the pennant on the next-to-last day of the season when pitcher Doc White couldn’t beat the bottom-feeding St. Louis Browns. White and the Sox lost, 6-2, which handed the flag to the Philadelphia Athletics. The Sox would finish the season two games off of the pace.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career

In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule

Opening Day is merely 175 days away – why wait to preview next season?. Whether you are feeling sad or relieved the Chicago Cubs 2022 campaign has come to an end, the year’s metaphorical book has closed and we are on to bigger and better things (hopefully). The season ended on Wednesday with a lopsided victory over the Cincinnati Reds, giving the Cubbies a final record of 74-88, good enough for a third-place finish in the NL Central.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy