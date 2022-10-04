Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cubs: Willson Contreras – successor to Cardinals’ Yadier Molina?
Back in July, when Yadier Molina was battling injuries and the Cubs were known to be actively shopping Willson Contreras ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, I penned a piece calling the idea of Contreras calling St. Louis home ‘a Cubs fan’s worst nightmare’. Well, apparently it’s a nightmare we might yet see come to life.
Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.
Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
Cardinals: Willson Contreras says he is interested in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are peaking the interest of star Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge need at catcher opening up this offseason with the retirement of Yadier Molina, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is already interested in and investigating the team. NBC...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Wins 116 Games
The Chicago Cubs won 116 games on this day in 1906, and Will Clark went 4-for-4 in the 1989 NLCS.
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023
The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and for what it’s worth, two-time champion and manager David Ross has tempered expectations before seeing what his roster looks like come next season.
Can the Chicago Cubs really make the postseason in 2023?
With all the (justified) excitement over the possibility that Carlos Correa might sign with the Chicago Cubs in the winter in exchange for an asteroid’s worth of currency, and the (less justified) hope that a certifiable ace such as Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander might join the club, it’s worth evaluating the depth of the hole in which the Cubs currently find themselves, and how far they might be from the playoffs next season. WAR figures in this post are from Baseball Reference.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cubs Crush Reds to Finish 2022 Season Strong
The Chicago Cubs finished their 2022 season on a high note with a 15-2 beatdown of the Cincinnati Reds. Though the North Siders dropped the final series of the campaign 2-1, Wednesday's finale provided optimism heading into the offseason. Let’s take a look at a few of the highlights from the final game of the season.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 6
The White Sox lost the pennant on the next-to-last day of the season when pitcher Doc White couldn’t beat the bottom-feeding St. Louis Browns. White and the Sox lost, 6-2, which handed the flag to the Philadelphia Athletics. The Sox would finish the season two games off of the pace.
In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule
Opening Day is merely 175 days away – why wait to preview next season?. Whether you are feeling sad or relieved the Chicago Cubs 2022 campaign has come to an end, the year’s metaphorical book has closed and we are on to bigger and better things (hopefully). The season ended on Wednesday with a lopsided victory over the Cincinnati Reds, giving the Cubbies a final record of 74-88, good enough for a third-place finish in the NL Central.
Comments / 0