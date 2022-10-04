Read full article on original website
White Bison Celebrates Coffee with a Cop
White Bison Coffee celebrated Coffee With A Cop earlier this week at the following Middle Tennessee locations:. Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. White Bison Coffee strives to strengthen the relationships between police officers and the citizens they serve, providing the opportunity for people to get to know their local police officers.
Nashville Symphony Kicks Off Jazz Series with Ledisi Sings Nina
Nashville Symphony Kicks Off Jazz Series with Ledisi Sings Nina. GRAMMY® Award-winning powerhouse vocalist to perform Nina Simone’s catalog alongside the Nashville Symphony for one night only on November 6. Nashville, Tenn. (October 5, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to kick off the 2022/23 Jazz Series with...
