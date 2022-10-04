ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Fresno State

BOISE, Idaho — Homecoming, Parents & Family Weekend and an Albertsons Stadium sellout. Despite 2022 adversity for both programs, Boise State (3-2, 2-0 MW) vs. Fresno State (1-3, 0-0 MW) Saturday night on The Blue is shaping up to be a massive Mountain West showdown. Saturday's battle for the...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

15 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game

Boise State football season is in full swing and there’s nothing quite like being part of the crowd at Albertsons Stadium. Over the years, Bronco Nation has created some incredible game day traditions. The back and forth Boise State battle cry that you can hear that rocks the entire campus. The iconic “And that’s another Bronco…first down” chant. Cheering on the cute pup retrieving the tee. The Bronco Walk. Nailing the color scheme. Game day in Bronco Nation is truly an experience to remember!
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
California Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
MIX 106

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?

Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Bachmeier
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Boise State Broncos#Downtown Boise#American Football#Everything Bronco Nation#Fresno State Bulldogs#Mdt#Idaho Back#Boise State#The Mountain Division
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIDO Talk Radio

New Store in the Village at Meridian Celebrates Grand Opening This Week

It’s been an exciting year of growth at the Village at Meridian. In April, the shopping center filed paperwork with the City of Meridian for a 6.5-acre expansion plan to add over 400 new apartments, a parking garage and additional retail space to The Village. Records show that the project has a commission hearing for a conditional use permit scheduled for October 20.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy