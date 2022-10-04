The next several days will be up and down, with the down happening first. Highs will only be in the middle 50s Friday, middle 60s Saturday, then back into the 70s Sunday ad the first half of next week. Precipitation chances are small, but we could see a few showers in central and western Nebraska Friday, then another rain chance for eastern Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday.

