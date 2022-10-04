ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

UNMC and Nebraska hospitals to share data for better treatments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Through data sharing with UNMC researchers, Nebraska hospitals are hoping to provide better patient care. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the data sharing will allow researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to learn what treatments work best with certain sections of the population.
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
What OPEC’s oil cut could mean for Nebraska consumers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gas prices are rising again, but they won’t get as high as they did in the summer, experts say. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is planning to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November. It is the biggest...
UPDATE: Bovee Fire reaches 94% containment after optimal weather

UPDATE: The Bovee Fire near the Nebraska National Forest was nearing full containment as of Wednesday evening. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the fire is 94% contained. The group estimates that 18,861 acres have been burned. Optimal weather, including high humidity, scattered showers, and low winds, aided the...
Hot Meals USA back in Nebraska feeding Bovee Fire crews

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Crews in western Nebraska battling the Bovee Fire are being treated to hot meals after long hours fighting the blaze. Hot Meals USA is back in Nebraska to feed over 250 firefighters, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says is no easy feat, especially in a remote area.
Cold for a couple of days

The next several days will be up and down, with the down happening first. Highs will only be in the middle 50s Friday, middle 60s Saturday, then back into the 70s Sunday ad the first half of next week. Precipitation chances are small, but we could see a few showers in central and western Nebraska Friday, then another rain chance for eastern Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Cold start to Saturday, then warming up

We’re going to see a cold start to the weekend, but we warm up nicely after that. Highs in the 60s Saturday, 70s Sunday and Monday, then 80 is possible on Tuesday! We’ll then cool off after another cold front moves through and gives us rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Nebraska comes from behind to defeat Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Huskers struggled out of the gate Friday. They punted five times in the first half, and quarterback Casey Thompson threw two interceptions. Despite being outgained 348-304, NU battled back from a 13-0 deficit to win 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska first showed signs...
Frost and freeze possible, then warming back up

We’ll be near normal for temperatures on Thursday, but then a quick cool down is headed our way. We’ll drop into the middle 30s early Friday morning, struggle to get into the middle 50s by the afternoon, then drop again into the lower 30s early Saturday. Each morning (Friday and Saturday), frost is going to be possible with freezing temperatures also possible early Saturday. We’ll then warm back up Saturday, Sunday, and into next week.
