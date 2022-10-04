Read full article on original website
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
12news.com
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
Tornado strikes in northern Arizona, near Williams, Monday afternoon
Storms developed in the high country Monday morning and continued through the afternoon, from Lake Havasu City up north to the Flagstaff area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Williams, AZ: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona confirms EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community.
Source: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Information) Picture: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Courtesy) Williams, Arizona: The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. Picture: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) According...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop
YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
12news.com
Arizona residents cleaning up after Monday's severe weather
From the High Country to the Valley, Arizona received some pretty severe weather Monday. Rachel Cole has a recap of the storm damage.
