Williams, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
Breaking News: Williams, AZ: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona confirms EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community.

Source: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Information) Picture: National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona (Courtesy) Williams, Arizona: The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Arizona has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado ripped through the Junipine Estates community on Monday, October 3rd, 2022. Picture: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) According...
Arizona troopers find 68 pounds of fentanyl inside fuel tank during I-8 traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona troopers discovered 68 pounds of suspected fentanyl after making a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near Yuma earlier this week. Authorities had pulled a sedan over on I-8 at milepost 15 on Oct. 5. A search of the car revealed 52 pounds of pills and 16 pounds of what appeared to be fentanyl powder hidden in the car's fuel tank.
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
It’s Begining To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Christmas tree permits for the Prescott National Forest will be available for purchase starting on October 13, 2022. This season 700 permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details about designated cutting areas, dates and types of trees that may be cut may be found here – Prescott National Forest Christmas Tree Permit in Arizona – Recreation.gov.
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker

Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
