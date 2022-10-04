ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames?

OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Davis Martin (biceps) exits White Sox finale

Davis Martin exited the White Sox' 2022 season finale on Wednesday with right biceps soreness. The White Sox training staff and acting manager Miguel Cairo went out to visit Martin in the second inning. Martin, who started Wednesday's game, eventually walked off with the training staff. "Arm feels good, just...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career

Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled

The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and traded Robertson to the Phillies — and a new report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman sheds insight on why.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
NBC Sports Chicago

Judge, Harper lead top players to watch in MLB postseason

The MLB postseason has finally arrived. It was a long regular season, but the 12 best teams in baseball aren’t finished yet as they embark on the 2022 playoffs. As expected, there are a number of superstars who will be competing in October (and November) baseball. Some will be making their playoff debuts, while others are searching for even more success.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy