Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale
Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season is cloudy, was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale — as acting manager Miguel Cairo said would be the case Tuesday night.
How Cubs' David Ross plans to keep managing in October
CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing. The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.
What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames?
OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
Davis Martin (biceps) exits White Sox finale
Davis Martin exited the White Sox' 2022 season finale on Wednesday with right biceps soreness. The White Sox training staff and acting manager Miguel Cairo went out to visit Martin in the second inning. Martin, who started Wednesday's game, eventually walked off with the training staff. "Arm feels good, just...
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career
Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason
For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath. If you’re one of those...
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled
The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and traded Robertson to the Phillies — and a new report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman sheds insight on why.
Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals
Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Contreras is set to become a free agent for the...
Rizzo, Schwarber, Darvish lead bold, new 'Ex-Cub Factor'
The first pitcher Theo Epstein drafted for the Cubs. The guy who ranks sixth on the Cubs’ all-time home run list. The one that got away in the worst trade Epstein made as Cubs boss. What do all these guys have in common?. They’re all in the 2022 playoffs...
Judge, Harper lead top players to watch in MLB postseason
The MLB postseason has finally arrived. It was a long regular season, but the 12 best teams in baseball aren’t finished yet as they embark on the 2022 playoffs. As expected, there are a number of superstars who will be competing in October (and November) baseball. Some will be making their playoff debuts, while others are searching for even more success.
