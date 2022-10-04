ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge

Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worm spit eats plastic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have discovered that the spit of a wax worm can break down plastic. It could solve the world’s overabundance of plastic trash. The question is, who thought to look at worm spit?. Also, Brad Spakowitz reports on a resurgence of bird flu and...
Proposed Fishing Rules Rock the Boat

The Sturgeon Bay council chambers were filled Sept. 28 when the Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board considered possible rule changes to fishing tournaments using city facilities, said municipal services director Mike Barker. He said of the 19 people who spoke, only three supported the revisions, on which no action was...
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills

AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County hunter Daniel Farnsworth shot his first Michigan black bear on September 25. The bear weighed nearly 500 pounds. “I looked out the blind and here comes this bear walking down the track,” Farnsworth said. “He stopped right in front of us, and I shot him. He reared back and I knew it was a good hit. He ran 30 yards and then went down. It still hasn’t hit me yet it was a big bear.”
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
Green Bay city crews prepare for salting roads for winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may not want to think about snow just yet, but the City of Green Bay is preparing for the work of spreading salt on roads throughout the winter. The city warns that some workers may be spreading salt improperly, which could allow it to get into waterways and drinking water. So Wednesday, the city and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on calibration training to prepare workers for the winter season.
Salt spreader drivers learn to limit environmental impact

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salt spreader drivers in the Green Bay area are learning how to limit the environmental impact of salt on our roads. “All the salt we put down ends up in water, so either in our drinking water or our lakes and streams. So when salt is in our drinking water, obviously that is a health concern for everybody,” says Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator, Salt Wise.
