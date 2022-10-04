Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge
Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
spectrumnews1.com
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
wpr.org
Wisconsin tribe seeks to protect a historic site where company plans to mine for gold
Authorities in Wisconsin and Michigan have now signed off on the Menominee Indian Tribe's nomination of a site to the National Register of Historic Places, but that’s drawn backlash from some Michigan lawmakers who say it’s a veiled attempt to stop the Back Forty mine on the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Worm spit eats plastic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have discovered that the spit of a wax worm can break down plastic. It could solve the world’s overabundance of plastic trash. The question is, who thought to look at worm spit?. Also, Brad Spakowitz reports on a resurgence of bird flu and...
Door County Pulse
Proposed Fishing Rules Rock the Boat
The Sturgeon Bay council chambers were filled Sept. 28 when the Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board considered possible rule changes to fishing tournaments using city facilities, said municipal services director Mike Barker. He said of the 19 people who spoke, only three supported the revisions, on which no action was...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WLUC
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County hunter Daniel Farnsworth shot his first Michigan black bear on September 25. The bear weighed nearly 500 pounds. “I looked out the blind and here comes this bear walking down the track,” Farnsworth said. “He stopped right in front of us, and I shot him. He reared back and I knew it was a good hit. He ran 30 yards and then went down. It still hasn’t hit me yet it was a big bear.”
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay city crews prepare for salting roads for winter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may not want to think about snow just yet, but the City of Green Bay is preparing for the work of spreading salt on roads throughout the winter. The city warns that some workers may be spreading salt improperly, which could allow it to get into waterways and drinking water. So Wednesday, the city and Salt Wise hosted a hands-on calibration training to prepare workers for the winter season.
WBAY Green Bay
Salt spreader drivers learn to limit environmental impact
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salt spreader drivers in the Green Bay area are learning how to limit the environmental impact of salt on our roads. “All the salt we put down ends up in water, so either in our drinking water or our lakes and streams. So when salt is in our drinking water, obviously that is a health concern for everybody,” says Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator, Salt Wise.
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
HS Football: Kimberly knocks off Neenah; Bay Port, West De Pere set up showdown
(WFRV) – In the penultimate week of the high school football season, conference titles were on the line and Senior Nights marked the final home games for several players from around Northeast Wisconsin. In the highlights of Friday night’s action, Kimberly knocked off unbeaten Neenah to move to 7-1, pulling the two leaders into a […]
