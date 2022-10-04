Read full article on original website
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
Snohomish County Councimember Strom Peterson joins Community Transit board of directors
Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson has joined the Community Transit board of sirectors, attending his first meeting Thursday as a newly appointed member. Peterson replaces outgoing board member Stephanie Wright, who resigned from her county council seat in August to take a job in the county executive’s office. Peterson, who also serves as a Washington State Representative from the 21st Legislative District, was recently appointed to the Snohomish County Council representing District 3, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Woodway and a part of unincorporated Snohomish County.
City council Oct.10 set to continue discussing ARPA funds, 2023-24 city budget
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 10 business meeting is set to receive the final draft of the 2023-24 budget update from Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer. Two public hearings will take place after the final budget is presented to the council so the community can voice their opinions on the matter.
Digging into the past: Edmonds College faculty led archaeology excavation of historic Japanese community site in North Seattle
Tucked away adjacent to North Seattle College, bordering the bustling southbound lanes of I-5 and the new pedestrian bridge that leads commuters to and from the Northgate light rail station, sits a historic piece of land that was once a hub for the Japanese community. This natural greenbelt was the location of the Green Lake Gardens Company, run by the Kumasaka family, who also lived at the site from 1919 until 1968.
Edmonds Center for Arts announces return of arts programming for people with memory loss
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced the in-person return of its Dementia-Inclusive Series – a line-up of creative and social enrichment programs designed to engage people living with memory loss and their loved ones. Launched in 2015, the series developed collaboratively with the feedback and support of senior...
Looking Back: Lynnwood — beginnings and Days of Progress, Part 2
You can read Part 1 of this series here. Historically, Lynnwood had its beginnings in1888 when the land ownership at what is now Lynnwood at the Crossroads consisted of privately held homesteads and some state land. With the use of records from the Bureau of Land Management, along with plat maps, I was able to pinpoint the original land owners. These records show that the first person to actually establish a home at the birthplace of Lynnwood was Louis Peter Arp, a man originally from Denmark.
Caregivers urged to learn how to reduce risks during Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month
Health and safety advocates in Snohomish County are teaming up this month to educate parents and caregivers on ways they can reduce risks and keep babies safe while sleeping. October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month. About 3,500 sleep-related infant deaths occur each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Snohomish County sees between three and 10 sleep-related infant deaths annually. This includes SIDS, sudden unexplained infant deaths (SUID), accidental suffocation, entrapment and other undetermined causes. Most of these deaths are preventable.
Snohomish Conservation District hosting 5th annual Orca Recovery Day Oct. 15
Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its fifth annual Orca Recovery Day event in partnership with the City of Marysville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Strawberry Field Athletic Complex. Attendees will learn about the role they can play in protecting the Southern Resident orcas, including the benefits of trees along...
Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Remodel Showcase — going up in Madison Park
This custom home overlooking Lake Washington was overdue for an update. Fortunately, the client contacted us before the water damage on their top deck got too bad. The entire home underwent a facelift inside and out. The new design included framing in the old leaky deck and building a larger,...
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
Revive I-5 work to close collector/distributor, I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 in Seattle this weekend
Work on southbound Interstate 5 this weekend means people traveling the freeway will need to plan ahead for ramp closures and possible delays. Lane reductions start at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and will finish by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. During this time, people should plan ahead:The on-ramps to southbound I-5 from the collector/distributor and eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed.
Filbert Road closed at I-405 this weekend
Travelers in the Alderwood and Lynnwood area should plan ahead for a full weekend closure of State Route 524 (Filbert Road) at I-405 between Locust and Larch ways, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. From 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 until 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, local residents, pedestrians,...
Man injured in Lynnwood duplex fire Thursday night
One man was injured in a fire at a Lynnwood duplex Thursday. South County Fire crews were dispatched at 6:15 p.m. after multiple calls to 911 reported the fire in the one-story duplex in the 4300 block of 176th Place Southwest. Flames were visible when the first firefighters arrived, South...
High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2022
Suleyka Uriostegui: 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace. Records (league and overall): Lynnwood7-1, 8-2; Cascade 0-8, 1-9 Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 25-14, 25-21, 25-8 Snohomish individual stats:. Adriannah Galvan; 9 kills. Ayla Grant:...
Under the weather: October, you’re being defiant—sunny and dry weather expected to continue
The rain and cooler weather should be back by now, in my opinion. And we definitely shouldn’t be dealing with any wildfire smoke—it’s October, after all!. No matter how much people may love the sun and warm weather, many people also look forward to the fall season. There’s just a dreaminess to dressing in flannels and sweaters, going to a pumpkin patch or corn maze, hearing rain fall outside and, of course, seeing the leaves change colors.
