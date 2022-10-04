Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO