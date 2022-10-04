ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Meadows, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
CALDWELL, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
WELLS, NV
105.5 The Fan

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Union Co., Oct. 5

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer, operated by Craig J. Wickham (61) of Boise, ID, left the roadway and overturned. During the crash, the trailer became separated from the truck. Wickham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers, Timothy Yates (59) of Nampa, ID, and Leanne Huggins (54) of Challis, ID, were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Interstate 84 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

