Read full article on original website
Related
Caldwell Police investigating possible case of child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is investigating a potential case of child enticement that occurred Thursday night, in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive. According to police, on Oct. 6, at 6:31 p.m., a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus near his home. As...
Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
Post Register
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Suspect in Idaho Killings Had Been Released From Jail While Awaiting Bed at Western State Hospital
A man accused of murdering an Idaho couple Saturday was released in July from the Clark County Jail after months of awaiting competency restoration services at Western State Hospital. John Cody Hart, 28, is charged in Adams County Magistrate Court in Idaho with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say...
Documents show possible motive of New Meadows suspect, prosecutor seeks death penalty
Court records are providing more clarity on what could have happened before 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen were shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 -- and prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty. John Cody Hart was identified as the...
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
Canyon County officially recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — October will now officially be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Canyon County, after local leaders gathered together to sign a proclamation Friday morning at Justice Park. Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram all were featured speakers at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Town of New Meadows mourns couple killed in Hartland Inn shooting
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New Meadows is grieving after a Saturday afternoon shooting killed two residents, Rory and Sara Mehen, according to the Adams County Sherriff’s Office. The couple owned and operated the Hartland Inn in New Meadows. “Overwhelming sadness,” New Meadows Mayor Julie Good said. “For no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Interfaith Sanctuary unhappy with response to ammonia evacuation
BOISE, Idaho — An ammonia leak in downtown Boise had people sheltering in place and businesses evacuating on Tuesday morning, including Interfaith Sanctuary. Interfaith Sanctuary said that a fire crew on the scene told them to evacuate and move to Julia Davis Park. "For a homeless shelter, that's a...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
Are investments into Idaho education improving school staff morale?
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The average base salary for a public-school teacher in Idaho sits at about $53,100. Those are the latest numbers from the 2021-2022 school year, according to data from the Idaho State Department of Education. Since the 2016-2017 school year, Idaho teachers have seen the average base salary increase by about $7,000.
New Meadows community honors innkeepers murdered on Saturday
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Rory and Sara Mehen were loved by many. “They were kind and had a positive impact on everybody that they met,” one New Meadows community member said. The Mehens owned and operated the Hartland Inn. John Cody Hart, 28, shot the couple at the...
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
oregontoday.net
I-84 Fatal, Union Co., Oct. 5
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer, operated by Craig J. Wickham (61) of Boise, ID, left the roadway and overturned. During the crash, the trailer became separated from the truck. Wickham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers, Timothy Yates (59) of Nampa, ID, and Leanne Huggins (54) of Challis, ID, were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Interstate 84 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 2