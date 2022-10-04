Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for suspect after shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A suspect is on the run after someone was shot during a "domestic situation" at an apartment complex on Nicholson Drive, deputies said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nicholson and Gardere Lane. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
wbrz.com
Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
brproud.com
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives identify 17-year-old killed in Terrace Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager was killed Monday (October 10) morning in Old South Baton Rouge, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 11:17 a.m. when 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot to death in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. BRPD...
Police investigating deadly shooting on Terrace Avenue; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday morning. BRPD states that Dedrick Wagner, 17, was shot to death around 11:17 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Terrace Avenue. Wagner was shot by an unknown...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after one person shot to death late Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10. Deputies found one person had been killed on Opelousas St. and Lessard St. APSO said “a male suspect was taken into custody.”. The investigation...
wbrz.com
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said both victims were rushed to the...
wbrz.com
Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond
HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 killing of beloved Zachary firefighter
ZACHARY - After a week-long trial, a jury has found a man guilty of killing a "double hero" who worked as a firefighter and a reserve police officer. A jury convicted Albert Franklin of manslaughter on Monday for killing Chris Lawton while evading arrest back in 2018. Officials said Lawton...
wbrz.com
Five people hurt after high-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A high-speed chase ended in a violent head-on crash that left at least five people hurt Tuesday afternoon. Louisiana State Police said the driver fled troopers after a traffic stop on I-12 near Walker. The suspect led police onto LA-16 before crashing into another car shortly before 4 p.m. near the Colyell Creek Bridge.
Teenagers were 'armed to the teeth' at Hammond party that turned deadly, police say
HAMMOND, La. — Teenagers came to a Hammond high school party "armed to the teeth" the night a 16-year-old was killed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis. Travis says the victim, 16-year-old Leonard Williams, was an innocent bystander and trying to escape the shootout when he...
brproud.com
Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
wbrz.com
Deputies seeking two men who broke into gas station looking for vapes
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two men seen on surveillance camera shattering the front window to a gas station and stealing vapes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that it was seeking to identify the two men, who were seen breaking into the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning around midnight.
wbrz.com
Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust
BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dylan Parker, 21, of Pride. The stop took place on Arleen Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and Justin Akins, 39, of Zachary, was...
wbrz.com
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
wbrz.com
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge, officials asking for help identifying him
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are asking for help identifying a man whose name has evaded authorities ever since he was found dead at an address along Scenic Highway back in early 2021. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man's body was found inside a building on 79th Avenue,...
