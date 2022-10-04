ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

wbrz.com

Three, including juvenile, arrested for attempted murder after 45 shots fired Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested for attempted murder Sunday morning after a shot spotter registered 45 shots fired. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 3200 block of Charles Street around 9:30 a.m. when a shot spotter registered the gunfire. When officers arrived, a male victim gave them descriptions of the men who shot at him and that they reportedly drove toward North Acadian Thruway after the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
WALKER, LA
Walker, LA
Walker, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly calling 911 several times under fake name

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday on criminal mischief after allegedly calling 911 several times under a fake name. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday, Oct. 9 seven times by the same person in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Deputies found that the caller was using a fake name.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after one person shot to death late Monday night

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10. Deputies found one person had been killed on Opelousas St. and Lessard St. APSO said “a male suspect was taken into custody.”. The investigation...
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Walker Police
wbrz.com

Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said both victims were rushed to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Seven arrested after deadly shootout outside high school house party in Hammond

HAMMOND - Four teenagers are facing murder charges after a teen was killed in a shootout just outside a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they had arrested seven people for their involvement in a shooting that happened during the party late Friday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of repeatedly making inappropriate calls to Napoleonville business

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of harassment after he allegedly made inappropriate phone calls to a Napoleonville business. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators talked to the business’s management who claimed that a man was calling and asking to talk to employees nonstop. The suspect allegedly started the phone calls with sexually suggestive statements.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies seeking two men who broke into gas station looking for vapes

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two men seen on surveillance camera shattering the front window to a gas station and stealing vapes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that it was seeking to identify the two men, who were seen breaking into the Kangaroo Express on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning around midnight.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Drugs, several firearms seized after traffic stop turned into drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Police seized heroin and marijuana as well as several illegally-owned firearms after a traffic stop turned into a bust. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was conducting a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Stearns Street off Plank Road when Matthew Marchand, 47, was reportedly found to be in possession of .2 grams of heroin, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night

DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

