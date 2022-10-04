Read full article on original website
Skillpoint Alliance has record-breaking number of women enrolled in electrician program
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Skillpoint Alliance Odessa class has a record-breaking number of women in their electrician program. Program Director Blair Flanagan says more and more women are entering the skill trades industry due to increasing demand and competitive salaries. The Skillpoint Alliance offers a free four weeklong electrical...
Band of the Week: Permian’s MOJO band
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cross-town rivalry continued off the football field and into the stands with the OHS and PHS bands. This week fans voted on CBS7.com for their favorite band. Permian High School took the win with 40,198 votes. See the band in action here.
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Rivalry Week between Permian and OHS kicks off
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last 64 years OHS and Permian have had a rivalry and this year both schools and the Odessa Police Department are taking all necessary precautions to make sure you have a fun but safe night. This week has been full of fun for both...
RECAP: Permian beats rival Odessa for ninth year in a row
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Week 7 of High School football was filled with rivalries, and it was no exception for the 6A schools. Odessa High took on undefeated Permian, in the ultimate cross-town rivalry game. The Bronchos and Panthers were riled up all week but ultimately it was the Panthers...
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
Freedom for the Basin hosts free overdose education workshop
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight. The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community. “We...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Wolfforth Frenship
FRENSHIP, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been a tough season for the Rebels, and tonight was no exception. The Rebels tried to come back and grab the win later on in the game but it wasn’t enough. Final score: 49-34 Frenship. Watch the highlights here.
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals. “This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”
Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway
The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10. Watch the video for highlights, a postgame interview and analysis. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Crane Golden Cranes shut out the rival Alpine Bucks...
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
Nothing To Do In Midland-Odessa? Here Are 5 Fun Things Going On This Weekend!
No need to complain that there is nothing to do this weekend because there is plenty going on. Starting with some Friday Night Football tonight, some fall festivals, a farmers market, and each event would be fun for the whole family! Now that fall is here, let the fun begin.
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
Traffic routes for OHS vs. PHS football game released
ODESSA, Texas — Traffic routes are set for the big cross-town rivalry football game between Odessa High School and Permian High School. The game will be held at Ratliff Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Permian fans will be seated on the east side of the stadium and Odessa fans will be seated on the west side.
HIGHLIGHTS: Snyder vs. Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers added another notch to their belt in week 7 against Snyder. Watch the highlights here.
HIGHLIGHTS: San Angelo Central vs. Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was an extremely close game in Midland this week. The Bulldogs took on the Bobcats for a game at Astound Broadband Stadium. The Bulldogs played a good game but it wasn’t quite enough for them to take the win. Final Score: 28-25 Watch the...
HIGHLIGHTS: Alpine vs. Crane
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes shut out the rival Alpine Bucks 14-0 in their Week 7 game. Watch the video above for highlights.
ECISD celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month at Transition Learning Center
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Transition Learning Center has been around for the last 4 years and during those 4 years students at the school learn everyday tasks. The program provides individualized transition services in a combination of classroom and community-based environments for individuals with disabilities who are 18 to 21 years of age and have met all of their high school requirements.
