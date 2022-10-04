ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

New program serves as pipeline for high school students

By Arriana Williams
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College in Champaign celebrated Manufacturing Month with a new program for high school students.

The school partnered with several Champaign County agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce, to launch this program. On Tuesday, they hosted the first student manufacturing day.

“We are facing a worker shortage in this country, and it is really important that we build that pipeline,” said Champaign County Chamber of Commerce president Laura Weis. “Without that pipeline that shortage is going to continue.”

Students were given tours around area manufacturing companies. They learned about the economic impact of manufacturing and jobs offered in the field.

“It got me thinking about college,” said Champaign Central High School student PJ Bwandundu. “Because since I’m a senior, it got me thinking about my career next year, you know, if I want to go to college or not.”

Weis hopes this program can be a model for other industries.

WCIA

Passion Community Church is hosting a fall event

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Passion Pumpkin Patch is having an event Saturday for all ages. The Passion Community Church said they bought a former church camp with 62 acres and have turned it into a pumpkin patch extravaganza. There is a giant corn maze and a small corn maze. The corn maze will […]
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

History museum honors Farm Aid with new exhibit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been nearly 40 years since the groundbreaking Farm Aid concert at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and the Champaign County History Museum wants everyone to remember it. The museum recently unveiled a new exhibit about the concert. People who attended it found and donated ticket stubs, flyers and even a hat […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pickleball popularity: Champaign adds courts to meet the need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One sport is growing in popularity, and it’s something you may have played during high school PE class.  Pickleball.  Don Block, who plays often in Champaign, said about 400 people regularly play in the Champaign area. He considers many of them part of his “pickleball family.”  The Champaign Park District just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
