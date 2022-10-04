Read full article on original website
Wabaunsee charging ahead after hot 4-1 start
After a brief stumble in week one, the Wabaunsee Chargers have raced out of the gates to a 4-1 start and will look to build on that momentum ahead of a highly anticipated 1A postseason. “I’ve been impressed with this team's resilience so far this season,” Wabaunsee head coach Jess...
Manhattan cruises past Junction city 44-7
Manhattan rolled to an early lead over Junction City and never looked back in a 44-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night. The Indians returned the opening kickoff back inside the Blue Jay 20-yard line and then punched the ball in for a score on a three-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter the Indians got a big punt return for a touchdown, and surged to a 24-0 halftime lead.
WATCH LIVE: Junction City Football hosts Manhattan High for homecoming match-up
Watch tonight's football game between the Junction City Blue Jays and the Manhattan High Indians click for livestream here:
🎥: Two car crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd Friday morning
Just after 9:00 am Friday morning, a two vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd, near Vista Drive-In. According to the Riley County Police Department, two Nissan Altimas were involved in the crash. Riley County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene as mutual aid. No one...
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
KS Soybean Comm. pledges $4M to KSU College of Ag's new facilities
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University has received another pledged donation to the College of Agriculture's new facilities. The Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4M to support the planned innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. "Investing in our state's land-grant university fits right into the checkoff's mission because...
Riley County Arrest Report October 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
Kan. murder suspect shot by police moved from hospital to jail
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A suspect identified in the fatal shooting at a Kansas home who was later wounded in Thursday's officer-involved shooting is out of the hospital., according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Eric Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri is now being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections...
Junction City homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Suspects arrested in Kan. woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Junction City man arrested after running from SUV crash
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a single vehicle crash in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by 38-year-old David Lingle II of Junction City was traveling in the 4500 Block of Skyway in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The SUV ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch.
Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police: Kan. man killed his cousin after a 'brief exchange of words'
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City, Kan, man was charged in the fatal shooting of Antwon Jones inside apartment on Benton Boulevard, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael L. Young, 26, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, a witness told...
Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
