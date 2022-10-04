Manhattan rolled to an early lead over Junction City and never looked back in a 44-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night. The Indians returned the opening kickoff back inside the Blue Jay 20-yard line and then punched the ball in for a score on a three-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter the Indians got a big punt return for a touchdown, and surged to a 24-0 halftime lead.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO