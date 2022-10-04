ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Little Apple Post

Wabaunsee charging ahead after hot 4-1 start

After a brief stumble in week one, the Wabaunsee Chargers have raced out of the gates to a 4-1 start and will look to build on that momentum ahead of a highly anticipated 1A postseason. “I’ve been impressed with this team's resilience so far this season,” Wabaunsee head coach Jess...
ALMA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan cruises past Junction city 44-7

Manhattan rolled to an early lead over Junction City and never looked back in a 44-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night. The Indians returned the opening kickoff back inside the Blue Jay 20-yard line and then punched the ball in for a score on a three-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter the Indians got a big punt return for a touchdown, and surged to a 24-0 halftime lead.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 7

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City homicide suspect extradited from Missouri

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspects arrested in Kan. woman's home after police chase

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City man arrested after running from SUV crash

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a single vehicle crash in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by 38-year-old David Lingle II of Junction City was traveling in the 4500 Block of Skyway in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The SUV ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

