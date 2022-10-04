Read full article on original website
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
Nothing To Do In Midland-Odessa? Here Are 5 Fun Things Going On This Weekend!
No need to complain that there is nothing to do this weekend because there is plenty going on. Starting with some Friday Night Football tonight, some fall festivals, a farmers market, and each event would be fun for the whole family! Now that fall is here, let the fun begin.
Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
Band of the Week: Permian’s MOJO band
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cross-town rivalry continued off the football field and into the stands with the OHS and PHS bands. This week fans voted on CBS7.com for their favorite band. Permian High School took the win with 40,198 votes. See the band in action here.
Monahans residents furious over removal of tombstone decorations
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Monahans residents are outraged after they found out about the removal of items from their loved ones tombstones. “I mean if the city don’t want to take care of my dads grave, don’t do it, I’ll do it my damn self. I will do it that’s fine, it’s not a big deal,” said Monahans resident, Priscilla Garcia.
The 5 Guys You Can Discover at Any Bar in Midland/Odessa
If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
What Awesomeness is Opening in the Former Tokyo Express/Lost Cajun in Midland?
The building that was just recently Tokyo Express has just gotten approval by new owners for alcoholic beverage sales by the Midland Planning and Zoning Commission. The new owners are planning to open a new Asian restaurant called Szechuan House restaurant at the former Tokyo Express/Lost Cajun building on Wadley in Midland.
'Keep Odessa Beautiful' by taking trash off the ground and onto the runway
ODESSA, Texas — "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure." It’s a phrase said by many, but not utilized by most, based on all the trash left on the ground in the Midland-Odessa area. "So if you see trash on the floor, it's kind of like...
Looking For Live Music? Midland Is Hosting Three FREE Concerts This Weekend
I hear over and over there is nothing to do here. Why can't we get more live music or attractions here in the Permian Basin? This weekend there is tons of live music going on in Midland. Friday night kicks off the 39th Annual Family Festive at San Miguel ArcAngel...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
Basin Bites: Pi Social launches new menu
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time. “We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people […]
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectaculars concert in Midland, TX Feb 5th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has announced the most current Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular presale password: This is your best chance to buy The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular concert tickets ahead of they go on sale. Don’t miss this wonderful chance to see The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular’s concert in Midland, TX!
Midland man accused of kidnapping, holding woman in hotel for two weeks
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her inside a hotel for two weeks by threatening to kill her if she tried to escape. Juan Dominguez, 24, has been charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Interfering With a 911 Call, and Evading Arrest. According to […]
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’? Local pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves. Sunflower Rx in downtown Odessa said it didn’t press charges on the teen and instead hoped he learned his lesson. According to the Facebook post, […]
