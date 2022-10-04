ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
MIDLAND, TX
Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland. It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish. The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish. It was enough to draw...
MIDLAND, TX
Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars. One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at...
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest. The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.
MIDLAND, TX
Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
Band of the Week: Permian’s MOJO band

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The cross-town rivalry continued off the football field and into the stands with the OHS and PHS bands. This week fans voted on CBS7.com for their favorite band. Permian High School took the win with 40,198 votes. See the band in action here.
ODESSA, TX
Monahans residents furious over removal of tombstone decorations

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Monahans residents are outraged after they found out about the removal of items from their loved ones tombstones. “I mean if the city don’t want to take care of my dads grave, don’t do it, I’ll do it my damn self. I will do it that’s fine, it’s not a big deal,” said Monahans resident, Priscilla Garcia.
MONAHANS, TX
Basin Bites: Pi Social launches new menu

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re ever walking around downtown Midland, it’s hard to miss Pi Social. It’s trendy indoor/outdoor bar with music that’s always bumping, can easily draw you in for a good time. “We want everyone to have a good time. Whether you’re single, have a family, whatever it is, we want people […]
MIDLAND, TX
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
MIDLAND, TX
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
MIDLAND, TX
Man found hiding in hotel charged with multiple burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera breaking into cars and a home late last month. Donny Casarez has been charged with four counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Burglary of a Habitation. Jail records indicate he was also picked up […]
ODESSA, TX

