NFL

A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor

Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
Travis Kelce shares when he knew Patrick Mahomes was special, current state of the Chiefs and more

There aren't many current NFL players who are considered locks for future enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' seven-time Pro Bowl tight end, is one of those players. A former quarterback in high school, the Westlake, Ohio, native has become one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history. His play has helped the Chiefs reach a dynastic level of success over the past decade.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is a Budding Fashionista

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes latest Instagram Story is a total touchdown. The fitness trainer shared just how fashion-forward daughter Sterling, 19 months—who she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes—is in an adorable post on her Instagram Stories Oct. 6. The sweet snap shows Sterling toting around a classic Louis Vuitton bag, completing the ensemble with a simple white t-shirt and black leggings.
NFL
Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury

In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gisele Bündchen hires divorce lawyer amid tension with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's split seems to loom large as Yahoo Entertainment can confirm the supermodel has hired a divorce lawyer. The longtime couple's relationship has been in turmoil since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback un-retired earlier this year. It's unclear if Brady has lawyered up, too. Page...
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa investigation could be finished by Thursday

The NFL and NFL Players Association have been working together to investigate the events culminating in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play after suffering a potential concussion. That work may be finished by tomorrow night. As reported earlier today by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com,...
NFL
Gisele Bündchen Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Gisele Bündchen has called a time out on wearing her ring. The supermodel was sans wedding ring while stepping out in Miami, Fla., on Oct. 4. Gisele was clad in a white tank top and grey pants as she entered the gym. Though her hands were full with a water bottle and what appears to be workout equipment, the 42-year-old's fingers were bare.
MIAMI, FL
Tom Brady sounds off after being asked about NFL parity: 'There's a lot of bad football' this year

Through four weeks, this has been one of the most unpredictable seasons in NFL history and a big reason for that is because there's been a record-setting amount of parity. Heading into Week 5, there are a total of 15 teams currently sitting at 2-2, which is notable, because that makes this year tied with 2017 for the most 2-2 teams ever in a single-season. One of the most notable 2-2 teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently on a two-game losing streak after starting 2-0.
TAMPA, FL
