ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence On 'Testing Waters' With Country Singer Matt Stell After Sparking Dating Rumors

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDs8f_0iMBs5LK00
mega

Addressing the elephant in the room. Despite sparking romance rumors, Savannah Chrisley confirmed she and Matt Stell are just friends.

During her recent appearance on SiriusXM's "The Highway," the Chrisley Knows Best star touched on her relationship with the country star following rumors that the pair was romantically involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8Uvd_0iMBs5LK00
mega

“He’s just an awesome person,” Chrisley, 25, said of the musician, 25, before spilling that they actually gave dating a shot. "The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land."

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS IN LIFE' FOLLOWING EX-BOYFRIEND'S MENTAL HEALTH SCARE

At the end of the day, Chrisley realized that she and Stell are "better" off as "friends," she said during her appearance.

Chrisley and Stell were first linked when she starred in his "Prayed For You" music video back in 2018 alongside her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles . The reality star clarified that she was still "very engaged" to the 28-year-old at the time, though their relationship "ended pretty quickly."

The former flames called it quits in 2020 after postponing their wedding for fear that they were moving "too fast."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G03Vx_0iMBs5LK00
mega

And while Chrisley noted upon news of their split that there was "no hatred" between the ex couple, she revealed on "The Highway" that she can't listen to Stell's song anymore.

“You can’t take people you’re in a relationship with to your favorite restaurants, your favorite vacation spots because then you might break up and it ruins it," the Growing Up Chrisley star explained.

Two years after Chrisley and Kerdiles went their separate ways, the former hockey player revealed his ex stood by his side amid his public mental health struggles . Sharing a video alongside Chrisley and her dad in February, Todd Chrisley , Kerdiles shared that they had been the ones who helped him survive a suicide attempt after he mistakenly mixed alcohol and medication.

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY 'IGNORE ALMOST ALL OF THE EVIDENCE AGAINST THEM,' GOVERNMENT SAYS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MTBz_0iMBs5LK00
mega

The patriarch also made it clear that while he was no longer with his daughter, Kerdiles will always be family.

“I love you to this day, and son, I will always love you. I don’t care if you marry my daughter. I don’t care if y’all date,” the father-of-five told Kerdiles at the time. “I don’t care if you are ever boyfriend and girlfriend. I love you for you because you’re a good kid with a great heart and you don’t deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you’ve inherited because of us.”

Page Six reported on Chrisley addressing the romance rumors.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
Person
Savannah Chrisley
Person
Nic Kerdiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Siriusxm
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

134K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy