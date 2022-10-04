Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence On 'Testing Waters' With Country Singer Matt Stell After Sparking Dating Rumors

mega

Addressing the elephant in the room. Despite sparking romance rumors, Savannah Chrisley confirmed she and Matt Stell are just friends.

During her recent appearance on SiriusXM's "The Highway," the Chrisley Knows Best star touched on her relationship with the country star following rumors that the pair was romantically involved.

“He’s just an awesome person,” Chrisley, 25, said of the musician, 25, before spilling that they actually gave dating a shot. "The waters were definitely tested. You got to date to know where you got to land."

At the end of the day, Chrisley realized that she and Stell are "better" off as "friends," she said during her appearance.

Chrisley and Stell were first linked when she starred in his "Prayed For You" music video back in 2018 alongside her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles . The reality star clarified that she was still "very engaged" to the 28-year-old at the time, though their relationship "ended pretty quickly."

The former flames called it quits in 2020 after postponing their wedding for fear that they were moving "too fast."

And while Chrisley noted upon news of their split that there was "no hatred" between the ex couple, she revealed on "The Highway" that she can't listen to Stell's song anymore.

“You can’t take people you’re in a relationship with to your favorite restaurants, your favorite vacation spots because then you might break up and it ruins it," the Growing Up Chrisley star explained.

Two years after Chrisley and Kerdiles went their separate ways, the former hockey player revealed his ex stood by his side amid his public mental health struggles . Sharing a video alongside Chrisley and her dad in February, Todd Chrisley , Kerdiles shared that they had been the ones who helped him survive a suicide attempt after he mistakenly mixed alcohol and medication.

The patriarch also made it clear that while he was no longer with his daughter, Kerdiles will always be family.

“I love you to this day, and son, I will always love you. I don’t care if you marry my daughter. I don’t care if y’all date,” the father-of-five told Kerdiles at the time. “I don’t care if you are ever boyfriend and girlfriend. I love you for you because you’re a good kid with a great heart and you don’t deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you’ve inherited because of us.”

