Council Bluffs designated as bee city to fight ecological disaster

Council Bluffs is the place to "bee."

It's been designated as a bee city, which means the city is committing to being pollinator-friendly.

CB resident and outdoor enthusiast Michelle Biodrowski is staying true to that promise. She calls herself a "cheerleader" for the city. She's eager for her neighbors to treat Mother Earth with kindness and follow her lead by putting in native plants and limiting pesticides.

"I don't want to be dramatic, but we are technically in somewhat of an insect armageddon right now. Our insect populations including pollinators are crashing very, very fast. If we don't have insects, we don't have food security," Biodrowski said.

In addition to the city's designation as a bee city, Biodrowski also wants to protect beetles, wasps, flies and butterflies because they're all pollinators. She insists we need to get rid of lawn grass and add more native plants in our gardens so insects can have something to eat.

"We could be losing potential cancer medication in the future — all of the beauty you see here, all of the color in our lives. And we would be in big trouble if we didn't have insects," Biodrowski said.

She's not the only resident doing their part to protect their local pollinators.

There are beekeepers in rural Council Bluffs preparing for the winter by feeding bees sugar and syrup with nutrients. Conservationist Chris Ruhaak believes doing our part to help the environment will not only beautify our surroundings but also save our own lives.

"A normal person can get out and help plant flowers. You don't have to be working in that area, you can be someone that likes to be outside and enjoy it," Ruhaak said.

A bee city designation isn't just about the insects, Biodrowski says it's about reminding people to "bee" protective of what's still here.

"Once they're gone, they're gone," Biodrowski said.

For tips on planting for pollinators, click here.

