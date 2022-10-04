ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fayetteville redevelopment project continues at Veteran’s Park

The City of Fayetteville has recently acquired surplus land from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to be used for the expansion of Veteran’s Park. The 8-acre site became available after NCDOT replaced the Rowan Street bridge with a new structure. The park’s design phase is nearing completion and...
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Raleigh artist creates mural one year after injuries in accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway. Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.
Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
Wake County fire academy begins paying cadets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is paying its fire academy cadets for the first time. Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Direct Darrell Alford hopes the approximately $29,000 for 38 weeks in the academy will help ease turnover. He said 25 percent of firefighters leave in the first five years.
Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
More than 50 employers expected for Lumberton job fair

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College is hosting a job fair on Oct. 7. There are expected to be 54 employers in attendance. The fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. following "Homemade in Robeson Day". The job fair is open to students, alumni, and...
Beach umbrella, track loader named 'Coolest Things Made in NC'

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Compact Track Loader and an all-in-one beach umbrella are this year's "Coolest Things Made in NC." Construction machinery and equipment manufacturer Caterpillar's Cat 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader is made in Sanford. The product was voted the "Coolest Thing Made in NC" by a medium-to-large business during the annual awards presented by the North Carolina Chamber.
Fort Bragg Airborne Division opens innovation lab

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg opened its Airborne Innovation Lab on Thursday morning. The Airborne Innovation Lab provides the ability to solve complex and routine problems by manifesting a culture of problem-solving, design curation and implementing solutions. The lab includes 3D printing and scanning, vinyl cutting and a wood shop.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
