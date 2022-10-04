Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Investigators continue to lay out evidence against Wagners in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — A day after turning 31, George Wagner IV was back in the Pike County Courthouse as the state focused on the contents of trucks and trailers as evidence in the Rhoden family mass murder. It was the 18th day of testimony and the 19th day of...
WLWT 5
Firearms expert connects spent ammo from crime lab to crime scenes in Pike County murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation firearms expert Matthew White delivered what could turn out to be damning testimony in the State of Ohio's case against George Wagner Thursday. "I felt the most likely candidates for firearms that could have been used were the SKS 7.62x39 and...
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
WLWT 5
Kentucky AG: Boone County man indicted on human trafficking, drug charges
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A tri-state area man was indicted on human trafficking and drug charges in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Special Prosecutions Unit was successful in getting an indictment of Jason Marley, 51, of Boone County for human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery. According to...
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is a...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County Sheriff identifies the pedestrian struck and killed on Thursday morning
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry released the identification of the victim in Thursday mornings fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 in Aurora. The victim has been identified as Brian D. Brown, a 39-year-old from Aurora Indiana and resident of the Heart House shelter on U.S. 50. According to...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County seeing increased overdoses in area, possibly linked to fentanyl
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Public Health office released staggering statistics Thursday about recent overdoses in the area. Officials said the Hamilton County overdose surveillance has indicated some abnormal changes in overdose related activity since Sept. 30. Health officials believe the increased number of overdoses may be attributed to...
Teens involved in gun violence at 'level never before seen', prosecutor says
So far this year, there have been 16 teens charged with murder in Hamilton County. Deters said there were 19 teens last year.
WLWT 5
Middletown police searching for suspects involved in dirt bike theft
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The search is on for two suspects involved in allegedly breaking into a garage in Middletown and stealing dirt bikes. The whole ordeal was captured on a neighbor's security camera that shows the entire theft taking place. "Most of the break-ins are from cars and stuff...
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
