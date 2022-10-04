ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is a...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN

