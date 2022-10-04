Read full article on original website
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
WESH
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Atlantic Storm Potentially Churning Toward Similar Path as Hurricane Ian
Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance of another cyclone developing. But at the moment, there are no indications another Ian is imminent.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80 percent chance of development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of two disturbances in the Atlantic now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms...
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
TD 9 looking increasingly like it will become a major hurricane threat for Florida
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. All eyes remained on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean, as AccuWeather forecasters warned of an increasing threat for a major landfalling hurricane to slam Florida next week.
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Tropical Storm Julia forms over Caribbean Sea, forecast to strike Nicaragua as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday near the coast of Colombia, and AccuWeather meteorologists warned that it could rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea prior to slamming the coast of Nicaragua with life-threatening impacts this weekend. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed...
Heavy storms expected across Arizona through Thursday. Here's what to know
There is a chance of heavy storms through Thursday across Arizona, the National Weather Service said. Light showers across the Valley on Tuesday morning set the stage for what could be an eventful few days. "A few stronger storms later today and again Wednesday could produce locally heavy rainfall and...
Flooding, outages, confusion: Florida reels as Hurricane Ian death toll rises
Stories of tragedy and delay emerge as search-and-rescue teams discover survivors and fatalities
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
