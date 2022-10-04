ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Court docs: Convicted felon failed to report for GPS monitoring, confessed to dad about murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime.  When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate,  Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
CPD warns of housing, rental fraud

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning community members to be vigilant of fraudsters and exercise good judgment when trying to purchase or rent a home or an apartment. CPD has taken a couple of reports recently in which a suspect, who claims to be out...
2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
Flanner House develops youth program with city grant

INDIANAPOLIS — It's what many Hoosiers in Indianapolis see far too often -- violence. Also, young people in need of intervention.           . "We really started thinking about the transformational power of spoken word poetry, journaling, creative writing, both as a means of expression but also as a pathway for conversations about trauma and ways to be able to heal," said Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
