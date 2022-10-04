Read full article on original website
Related
Haughville investments aimed at enhancing community, public safety
INDIANAPOLIS — Pastor Ronald Covington is still emotional after being on the scene of the investigation of the shooting death of Jamael Carter Sr., 41. Members of Carter's family are also members of Covington's church. "We should be tired of mothers crying. They need to realize each shooting death...
'I'm very sorry' Purdue suspect addresses reporters before court appearance
The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm offered an apologize to his victim's family before his first appearance before a judge on Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Convicted felon failed to report for GPS monitoring, confessed to dad about murder
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianapolis sees 5 killings in 2 days; Mayor Hogsett insists city is moving in right direction
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis hasn't had a break from violence. Since Tuesday, five more people have been killed in Indianapolis. The first few days of October have been tough for the city. It's left many people questioning why this is happening. At an event on Thursday, Mayor...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime. When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate, Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
Multi-State fraud ring caught; members sentenced
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says seven people have been sentenced for various crimes involving fraud and identity theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman convicted in plot to poison Carmel man gets 115 years in prison
A judge has sentenced a woman to serve a total of 115 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man who was strangled and drugged.
Indianapolis hosting criminal history expungement clinic this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting a new chapter can be difficult with the weight of criminal history. However, this Saturday, people interested in having their record expunged can take the first steps at a free event. “Let’s get this out of your way so that no one can use this against you by law,” Carlette Duffy, Deputy […]
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington.
korncountry.com
CPD warns of housing, rental fraud
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning community members to be vigilant of fraudsters and exercise good judgment when trying to purchase or rent a home or an apartment. CPD has taken a couple of reports recently in which a suspect, who claims to be out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
Flanner House develops youth program with city grant
INDIANAPOLIS — It's what many Hoosiers in Indianapolis see far too often -- violence. Also, young people in need of intervention. . "We really started thinking about the transformational power of spoken word poetry, journaling, creative writing, both as a means of expression but also as a pathway for conversations about trauma and ways to be able to heal," said Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.
Wave 3
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
wrtv.com
Indy man sentenced to 19 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 11,400
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after being found with enough fentanyl to kill 11,400 people. Lamar Taylor, 21, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Taylor was found to...
Fox 59
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
wyrz.org
After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation
INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1