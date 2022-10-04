ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Palmer's Toyota Coach of the Week: Jeff Kelly, Saraland

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Congratulations to Saraland High School head coach Jeff Kelly for winning Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week for the seventh week of Friday Night Football Fever!

The Spartans improved to 7-0 with a 35-0 win Friday night over the Blount Leopards.

Kelly has twice led the program to a state title appearance. Kelly is in his 12th season at Saraland and they have never had a losing season with him at the helm.

Kelly has a 111-34 overall record at Saraland. Kelly has also has coached at Satsuma and Jackson High.

Kelly played college football at Southern Miss and led the Golden Eagles to win over 13th ranked TCU in the 2002 Mobile, Alabama Bowl.

The Spartans took over the number one ranking in Class 6A last week, they go on the road Friday night to Bay Minette to take on winless Baldwin County High.

Congratulations to our Coach of the Week, Jeff Kelly!

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

