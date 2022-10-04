ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Nimmo, Mets take twin bill opener from Nationals

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Brandon Nimmo homered and finished with three RBIs for the New York Mets, who at least momentarily maintained their hopes of winning the National League East by defeating the visiting Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

In order to win the division, the Mets (99-61) need to win the final two games of the series against the Nationals while the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (100-60) must lose their final two games to the Miami Marlins.

The Braves, who have the tiebreaker by virtue of edging the Mets 10-9 in the season series, visited Miami in a game that began about half an hour before New York closed out its win.

Riley Adams hit a two-run homer for the Nationals (55-105).

Nimmo finished 3-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle. He hit a two-RBI double off Nationals starter Cory Abbott (0-5) to open the scoring in the second inning, laced a one-out homer in the fourth for the Mets’ final run and singled in the sixth before grounding out to first in the eighth.

Mark Canha lofted a sacrifice fly in the third.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil improved his chances of winning the NL batting crown by going 2-for-3 to lift his average to .328. McNeil entered Tuesday just ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .325 heading into the Dodgers’ game later Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco danced in and out of trouble through the first four innings before being chased in the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff double to Victor Robles before Adams hit a two-run homer to left.

Drew Smith relieved Carrasco and allowed a pair of one-out singles before getting Luke Voit to hit into a double play. David Peterson threw a perfect sixth and Adam Ottavino (6-3) was credited with the win after tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings. Edwin Diaz notched his 32nd save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Carrasco allowed the two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in four-plus innings.

Abbott allowed the four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out six over four innings.

–Field Level Media

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Washington, DC
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB

Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
NJ.com

Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees

RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
ESPN

Mets' Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title while sitting on bench in finale

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets' lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors -- one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
WMTW

Red Sox games could start earlier next season

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy confirmed that the team is considering starting Fenway Park night games at an earlier time. During Thursday's end-of-season news conference, Kennedy was asked whether team executives have discussed setting start times at around 6:45 p.m. instead of the typical first pitch time of 7:10 p.m. for most night games.
