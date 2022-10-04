ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cleveland.com

Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)

It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Myles Garrett and...
FOX Sports

Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
UPI News

MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule

The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events.
The Guardian

NHL season preview: Leafs and Oilers dream big as Avs target repeat title

Another NHL season is upon us. Here’s a preview of stories, trends and teams to watch in the coming months – and some predictions to go with them. In July, hockey writer JFresh (Jack Fraser) released the results of a fanbase survey. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were among those deemed by more than 6,500 respondents to be among the most “annoying”, “delusional” and “unhinged and prone to melting down over next to nothing”. Those opinions may be validated once more this season.
