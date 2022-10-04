Read full article on original website
Related
Trey Wingo: Stop pretending we need to split carries between Hunt and Chubb, offense should be running through Chubb
Trey Wingo on why the Browns shouldn’t be concerned about splitting carries between Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. His thoughts on 2-2 record and Jacoby Brissett’s performance. The NFL’s role in the Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/5/22)
It is Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and this is an important day for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Myles Garrett and...
FOX Sports
Browns' Chubb, Bucs' Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zac Jackson on Browns facing Chargers: You're outmatched but your formula is the perfect way to beat them
Zac Jackson explained what the Browns record should be and why games have been given away. Who exactly is the leader on the Browns? Challenges Browns will face against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Browns Designate CB Greedy Williams To Return, Sign DB Richard LeCounte To PS
This opens up a 21-day window for Williams to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. The team also signed DB Richard LeCounte to the practice squad. Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s currently in...
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers, Guardians postseason with Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss...
MLB playoff games pack weekend sports schedule
The start of the 2022 MLB postseason is on deck, with a dozen games set to take place as part the Wild Card rounds. The start of the NHL season also will headline the slate of weekend sports events.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Myles Garrett at Cleveland Browns practice for first time since injuring shoulder, biceps in crash
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since crashing his car Sept. 26. The Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher sat out Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons after suffering left shoulder and right biceps injuries in the accident. "He's a big part of what...
Will Jadeveon Clowney play on Sunday for the Browns? Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are awaiting word on whether they will have their two star defensive ends this week against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney both missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Things sound optimistic for Garrett and a little murkier for Clowney. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Mary Kay Cabot: The Browns need six more wins before Watson comes back to be in the playoff hunt
Are the Browns genuinely in the hunt for the playoffs? Mary Kay Cabot says they’ll need six more wins before Watson returns in order to be in post season contention. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
NHL season preview: Leafs and Oilers dream big as Avs target repeat title
Another NHL season is upon us. Here’s a preview of stories, trends and teams to watch in the coming months – and some predictions to go with them. In July, hockey writer JFresh (Jack Fraser) released the results of a fanbase survey. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers were among those deemed by more than 6,500 respondents to be among the most “annoying”, “delusional” and “unhinged and prone to melting down over next to nothing”. Those opinions may be validated once more this season.
NHL・
Comments / 0