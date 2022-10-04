“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of the community which we are very fortunate to have here in Redding because it’s a battle we cannot wage by ourselves," Sgt. Aaron Hollemon with Redding Police explained during Tuesday's 'National Night Out.' "We need the support of the community and we need the community to tell us where to direct our enforcement actions, where the problems are occurring, and what we can do to help solve those.”

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO