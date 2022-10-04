Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County fire agencies conduct illegal open fire patrols, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire agencies in Shasta County went to more than 25 homeless encampments and found they all had an active fire or evidence of a past fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIE said those people received information about local services. Over the past two...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
krcrtv.com
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
krcrtv.com
Seven people arrested at drug house in Cottonwood on Thursday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Around seven people were arrested at a home in Cottonwood this week after a probation search revealed drugs, warrants for arrests and more. On Thursday this week, Oct. 6, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they served a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) search on a home on Second Street. The SCSO said from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, they've received 18 calls for service at the home—many drug-related calls.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding asks residents to participate in the 2022 Community Survey
REDDING, Calif. — What would you like to see change in the City of Redding? That's what the city wants to know in their new survey. The City of Redding is asking residents to participate in the 2022 Community Survey for the upcoming General Plan Update—set to be completed in 2023.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire south of Redding now 60% contained, started in well-known transient camp
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 8:43 AM:. The Hobby Fire burning south of Redding is 60% contained. The fire remains at 12 acres. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said firefighters have a hose lay around the Hobby Fire, last reported to be burning 12 acres in south Redding.
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Patrick Hurton, Red Bluff City Council
RED BLUFF, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things...
actionnewsnow.com
Enforcement direction: "We need the community"
“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of the community which we are very fortunate to have here in Redding because it’s a battle we cannot wage by ourselves," Sgt. Aaron Hollemon with Redding Police explained during Tuesday's 'National Night Out.' "We need the support of the community and we need the community to tell us where to direct our enforcement actions, where the problems are occurring, and what we can do to help solve those.”
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
actionnewsnow.com
Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
actionnewsnow.com
Waste Management may throw away recycling due to short staff
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A viewer shared a video that shows a Waste Management truck pull up to homes in a Shasta County neighborhood and dump the trash, then move on to the recycling and dump it in the same section of the truck. The truck moves on to the...
krcrtv.com
Four Red Bluff schools brings virtual literacy program to improve kids reading level
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Four schools under the Red Bluff Union Elementary School District will have a virtual literacy program as part of a nationwide expansion to improve children's reading levels. Ignite! Reading, a non-profit organization, announced Friday its partnership with four Red Bluff schools to bring one-on-one virtual...
actionnewsnow.com
Man caught on camera spraying unknown substance on multiple homes in Woodson Bridge Estates
CORNING, Calif. - Some seniors living at Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning want answers after someone sprayed their property with an unknown substance, killing several plants and damaging property. One neighbor caught it on camera. A man is seen slowly driving down the road around 11 p.m. in a dark...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
crimevoice.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for deadly 2020 DUI crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been sentenced to 35-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said a jury convicted Robert Christopher Maughs of second-degree murder...
krcrtv.com
Annual antique tractor pulling show coming to Nash Ranch
REDDING, Calif. — Farm and fall fun are set to take over Nash Ranch Saturday. Branch 114 of The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) says they will be showcasing a variety of antique farm tractors, hit-and-miss engines, and other related farm equipment at Nash Ranch during pumpkin patch festivities.
