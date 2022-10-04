ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Seven people arrested at drug house in Cottonwood on Thursday

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Around seven people were arrested at a home in Cottonwood this week after a probation search revealed drugs, warrants for arrests and more. On Thursday this week, Oct. 6, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they served a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) search on a home on Second Street. The SCSO said from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, they've received 18 calls for service at the home—many drug-related calls.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Patrick Hurton, Red Bluff City Council

RED BLUFF, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Enforcement direction: "We need the community"

“We can’t do it alone. We need the support of the community which we are very fortunate to have here in Redding because it’s a battle we cannot wage by ourselves," Sgt. Aaron Hollemon with Redding Police explained during Tuesday's 'National Night Out.' "We need the support of the community and we need the community to tell us where to direct our enforcement actions, where the problems are occurring, and what we can do to help solve those.”
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes

CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Annual antique tractor pulling show coming to Nash Ranch

REDDING, Calif. — Farm and fall fun are set to take over Nash Ranch Saturday. Branch 114 of The Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) says they will be showcasing a variety of antique farm tractors, hit-and-miss engines, and other related farm equipment at Nash Ranch during pumpkin patch festivities.
REDDING, CA

