Tennessee State

Tennessee National Guard helps Florida islands impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WATE) — Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion continue to help Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Nashville and Jackson, Tenn., are in Fort Myers assisting with rescue and recovery efforts. The aircrew traveled to Tallahassee last Wednesday , and once the hurricane passed through Florida , they flew farther south.

The aircraft’s crew have been hard at work airlifting food, water and other supplies to Sanibel, Pine and Captiva Islands southwest of Fort Myers. According to the National Guard, the islands suffered severe storm damage and with the Matlacha Bridge and Sanibel Causeway being destroyed, residents are stranded on the islands.

“We are focusing our efforts on Pine and Sanibel Islands, supporting local first responders with supply transport and the deployment of equipment to establish mobile cell phone towers,” said Capt. Dan Fuentes, commander of Tennessee’s helicopter task force. “On multiple occasions, we’ve been able to evacuate citizens trapped on either of the two islands and get them to safety.”

In addition, the Tennesseans are taking specially trained K-9 urban search and rescue teams into remote areas to help rescue people trapped by the debris.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwL37_0iMBq3VS00
    Crewmembers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion load bottled water on a Blackhawk helicopter for transport to victims of Hurricane Ian. Crews continue to ferry food, water, and other supplies to islands disconnected from the mainland since Ian made landfall last week.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT9fd_0iMBq3VS00
    K9 urban search and rescue teams prepare to fly on a Blackhawk with the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion to remote sites affected by Hurricane Ian.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iDcT_0iMBq3VS00
    Crewmembers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion prepare to airlift K9 urban search and rescue teams to remote sites affected by Hurricane Ian.
“The Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency have once again stepped up with unbelievable speed which exhibits the true volunteer legacy,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee adjutant general. “This would not have been possible without the support of the community, our families, and our employers.”

Last week, 1,200 Guardsmen were authorized to assist with preparation and recovery efforts as Florida braced for Hurricane Ian. A part of those Guard members have finished their mission and returned home to Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
