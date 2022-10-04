ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA

Former Baldwin Park City Council member, former San Bernardino County Planning Commissioner to admit to bribery

Another guilty plea is expected in the bribery scheme related to cannabis permits in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Chavez, a former county planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the DOJ announced in a Friday press release. According to prosecutors, Chavez, a 65-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes

LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
LAFAYETTE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms (145 pounds) of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever […]
NORCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County

A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.

