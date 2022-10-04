Read full article on original website
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5M in losses
Authorities announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S....
Former Baldwin Park City Council member, former San Bernardino County Planning Commissioner to admit to bribery
Another guilty plea is expected in the bribery scheme related to cannabis permits in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Chavez, a former county planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the DOJ announced in a Friday press release. According to prosecutors, Chavez, a 65-year-old […]
Prop. 29: Another ballot proposition to change dialysis industry in California
Proposition 29 would set new requirements and centers would have to hire more staff, which could include nurses and doctors. Some claim it'll make clinics safer while others call it "a power grab."
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
Hope and prayer: California churches mount campaign to defeat Prop. 1 abortion measure
FROM THE PULPIT of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
theavtimes.com
Black worker settles lawsuit alleging white boss terrorized him on Lancaster job site
LANCASTER – A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened.
2urbangirls.com
Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes
LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
California Proposition 29: Dialysis clinic regulations explained
California voters are being asked to weigh new regulations for dialysis clinics for a third straight election. Here's what's different this time around.
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
californiaglobe.com
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
LASD commander files retaliation suit over alleged inmate beating
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department commander has sued the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the latest of several department members to claim Villanueva directed a cover-up of a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes. Plaintiff Allen...
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms (145 pounds) of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever […]
DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. "This massive seizure likely The post DEA agents make historic $33M drug bust in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
Fatal stabbing of shop owner in LA's Fashion District prompts calls for increased police presence
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults.
Apola Greek Grill Opening Fifth Location with New Franchisee
Caroline Daniel hopes to open this new location in early 2023
