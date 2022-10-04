ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By Trina Catteson
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – October is National Security Awareness Month. The month was established by the National Cyber Security Division within the Department of Homeland Security. The goal of the month is to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity threats are rapidly increasing, especially with technology and social media growing around us everyday. But, with this in mind, attackers have developed better techniques in order to hack into accounts. Attackers have several different motives for hacking into your technology.

One of the main reasons is to try and steal money. Whether this be by accessing your bank account information or convincing you to enter a credit card number into an unknown link you’ve received, their attempts have been becoming more successful.

Luckily, there are precautions kids and parents can take to stop cybersecurity attacks from happening to them. Valecia Stocchetti, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer for CIS, says that having an open line of communication between a kid and a parent can be the most beneficial thing.

“For kids, things like making sure that when you get text messages from your friends, make sure that it’s a trusted number,” Stocchetti said. “If there’s a link in the message, remember a lot of times those can be malicious links.”

Kids are always encouraged to make sure that friends they are making online are truly who they say they are. Often times, people may hide behind their cameras and pretend they are someone they are not which can lead to dangerous situations.

“Bringing light to the issues and helping educate people on cyber safety can really be important,” Stocchetti said. “Helping people get through some of the rough patches is important since we are now globally connected through everything.”

