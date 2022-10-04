ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdqYu_0iMBpbH000

A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon.

Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers , sitting in the lower deck in left field at Globe Life Field when New York Yankees rookie Oswald Peraza hit a long drive in their direction against the Texas Rangers.

Braylon, a good-fielding middle infielder, reached to his left in front of his mom and made the catch on Peraza's first big league homer, four rows beyond the wall.

“Saved my life,” Samantha said with a laugh.

The nifty grab came in the second inning in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

“I reached over, caught the ball, kind of ripped away from another guy,” Braylon said. “He wasn’t trying to take it, but he had like his hand around my glove.”

A security guard told the Sheffields the Yankees would like the ball, which they gladly handed over. After the game, they met with Peraza outside the visitors’ clubhouse and received some signed baseballs and tickets to a future Yankees game in Arlington.

“I’m so happy. It’s so exciting,” Peraza said through a translator after the Yankees beat Texas 5-4. “To be able to connect there with my first homer with the team I love. Little by little, contributing here, and finding ways to get the job done.”

The damage to the Sheffields’ home during Hurricane Ian was relatively minor compared to others in their neighborhood. But the flooding of their garage ruined the collection of approximately 400 baseballs that Braylon had gathered for years.

Samantha, chief financial office for Bay Colony Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and Braylon had planned the trip for months. Braylon, an Atlanta Braves fan, chose a Rangers home game because he wanted to see the club’s 3-year-old climate-controlled ballpark.

The timing had nothing to do with what brought many in the crowd of 30,553 to Globe Life Field for the game — Aaron Judge’s pursuit of homer No. 62 and the American League record.

“This was planned long before that was ever a thing,” Samantha said.

The Sheffields did get to briefly meet Judge after the game, too.

They drove across the state and flew to Texas from Fort Lauderdale last Friday. Braylon’s father, Mark, and younger brother Brody stayed home.

Samantha’s priority in where to sit had nothing to do with prime homer-grabbing positioning.

“I bought tickets in the all-you-can-eat section,” she said. “I have a teenage boy.”

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
QUEENS, NY
HuffPost

Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Gets 'Way Above Fair' Offer For Ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Naples, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Arlington, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ABC News

ABC News

859K+
Followers
182K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy