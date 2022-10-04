Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 1 seat
APTOS—This is the second of two articles showcasing the candidates vying for seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees. Last week, incumbent Jennifer Schacher and Olivia Flores had their say. With four seats up for election, two went uncontested. Daniel Dodge Jr. and Jennifer Holm...
The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As November eighth draws closer, Tyller Williamson and Dan Albert will be making their final pushes to become the next Mayor of Monterey. Each candidate has certain motivations that push them to take over for longtime mayor Clyde Roberson. Dan Albert stated, “Public service has been in my family for many years, The post The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Guest View: Absurd decision threatens fairgrounds’ future
The Santa Cruz County Fair was facing bankruptcy when Dave Kegebein entered his position to save our county fairgrounds. The state had pulled back funding and thus threatened the existence of the fair. Many county fairgrounds have shut down in California due to poor management. It is the hard work...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
Lookout Update: Senior living facility planned along West Cliff Dr. returns to public hearing Thursday
Rescheduled from its initial Sept. 1 date, the 76-unit senior living facility proposed for a site along West Cliff Drive will go to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m. for presentation and public input. Are size, traffic, unit affordability and environmental impacts still a major point of contention as the project was downsized from its 2020 iteration?
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy councilmember says she will not resign
Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not resign from her position following a testy Oct. 3 meeting where a majority of the council requested she relinquish her seat if a recall effort against her qualifies for the ballot. Of the 23 people who spoke during the public comment...
KSBW.com
Soledad becomes first South Monterey County city to fly Progress Flag
SOLEDAD, Calif. — On Monday, the city of Soledad raised the LGBTQ Progress Pride flag— becoming the first city in South Monterey County to fly to fly an LGBTQ-related flag. Many described the move as inclusive and joyous. Soledad resident Diana Garza said, “It makes me extremely happy...
Santa Clara County doctors ready to quit, survey shows
Santa Clara County’s health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC)—nearly 69% of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
montereycountyweekly.com
Prunedale’s first cannabis dispensary brings a local ethic to its operation.
San Miguel Canyon Road tends to get clogged near its Highway 101 and 156 exits. Fortunately, there are things to do along San Miguel Canyon Road – things to eat, smoke and be merry. White Fire cannabis dispensary is the first such shop in Prunedale. It is operated by...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
syvnews.com
San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang
A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)
October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Extends Deadline for Residents to Clear Homeless Encampment Near SJC
Time is running out for more than a hundred people holding out at the so-called “Field of Dreams” RV camp near San Jose International Airport. City officials said they need to leave, but just extended the deadline from Friday to next Tuesday. They're also offering a cash incentive to get people out now.
kion546.com
Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
KSBW.com
Avian flu detected in Santa Cruz County, first on Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A positive case of avian influence, commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Santa Cruz County. According to county officials, three wild birds in the county were found to be carrying the disease. "While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal...
Tensions around SJ mayor’s race boil over when protesters crash Vietnamese event
SHOUTING MATCHES AT a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates — Santa Clara...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Ivéta goes upscale with new downtown restaurant and Smitten Kitchen comes to Santa Cruz
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to Eaters Digest, your weekly dose of...
Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public. The The post Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns appeared first on KION546.
