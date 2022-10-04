ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

pajaronian.com

Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 1 seat

APTOS—This is the second of two articles showcasing the candidates vying for seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees. Last week, incumbent Jennifer Schacher and Olivia Flores had their say. With four seats up for election, two went uncontested. Daniel Dodge Jr. and Jennifer Holm...
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As November eighth draws closer, Tyller Williamson and Dan Albert will be making their final pushes to become the next Mayor of Monterey. Each candidate has certain motivations that push them to take over for longtime mayor Clyde Roberson.  Dan Albert stated, “Public service has been in my family for many years, The post The 2022 race for Mayor of Monterey, Tyller Williamson vs Dan Albert appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Guest View: Absurd decision threatens fairgrounds’ future

The Santa Cruz County Fair was facing bankruptcy when Dave Kegebein entered his position to save our county fairgrounds. The state had pulled back funding and thus threatened the existence of the fair. Many county fairgrounds have shut down in California due to poor management. It is the hard work...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Watsonville, CA
Government
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Update: Senior living facility planned along West Cliff Dr. returns to public hearing Thursday

Rescheduled from its initial Sept. 1 date, the 76-unit senior living facility proposed for a site along West Cliff Drive will go to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission on Thursday at 7 p.m. for presentation and public input. Are size, traffic, unit affordability and environmental impacts still a major point of contention as the project was downsized from its 2020 iteration?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy councilmember says she will not resign

Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not resign from her position following a testy Oct. 3 meeting where a majority of the council requested she relinquish her seat if a recall effort against her qualifies for the ballot. Of the 23 people who spoke during the public comment...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Soledad becomes first South Monterey County city to fly Progress Flag

SOLEDAD, Calif. — On Monday, the city of Soledad raised the LGBTQ Progress Pride flag— becoming the first city in South Monterey County to fly to fly an LGBTQ-related flag. Many described the move as inclusive and joyous. Soledad resident Diana Garza said, “It makes me extremely happy...
SOLEDAD, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County doctors ready to quit, survey shows

Santa Clara County’s health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC)—nearly 69% of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023

Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill

SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
SEASIDE, CA
syvnews.com

San Juan Bautista resident identified in fatal 2-car collision near Solvang

A woman killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at State Route 246 west of Solvang has been identified as Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista. The incident involved a 2016 Honda Accord, driven by Buellton resident Stephen Waldman, 71, and a 2020 Honda CR-V, driven by McIntyre, 73, and her passenger, 73-year-old Charlotte Ann Buck of Duarte, California.
SOLVANG, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Watsonville Travels with Charlie (Part One)

October 7, 2022 – The plan: Report to chef David Baron’s Watsonville home, roll out on a fleet of cruiser bikes and visit a collection of his favorite locally owned spots, not far from where he works as executive chef at Seascape Beach Resort. Only the plan didn’t...
WATSONVILLE, CA
kion546.com

Family of six evicted in Greenfield and ask for help

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KMUV) Sinthia Hernandez supports her family of 6 people because she is the only one who can work. She has her mother, Maria, who has back problems. Her two brothers have disabilities - Berenice, who is in a wheelchair, and Diego, who has autism and is blind, deaf, and non verbal. She also supports her children - one who is in high school and one who is going to college in Sacramento.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public. The The post Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA

