ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host sensory sensitivity night on Oct. 11

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXMW2_0iMBpN6w00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will host a Sensory Sensitivity Day next week to create a fun experience for visitors with disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities.

From 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the museum will host visitors on a trip through the haunted house and giveaway goody bags and sensory toys.

The event will take place indoors and also includes access to the SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem, American POP and Take Me There: Greece exhibits.

Sensory modifications include softened background music, lighting turned up with no flashing lights, friendly costumes from haunters and a quiet space.

For more information and to reserve your spot visit the Children’s Museum’s website .

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
| From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
WISH-TV

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitivities#Haunted House#American#The Children S Museum#Red Carpet Inn
WTHR

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
CARMEL, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Trick-or-Treat Hours Set for Halloween

Frankfort’s official trick-or-treat hours will be 5-9 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday, October 31. The Board of Public Works and Safety approved trick-or-treat times at their September 26 meeting. Residents who are planning to share candy should turn on their porch lights during trick-or-treat hours. Frankfort Police are offering...
FRANKFORT, IN
wccbcharlotte.com

“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy