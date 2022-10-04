Read full article on original website
Related
pcpatriot.com
Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse
This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
CB Misun Kelly decommits from Virginia Tech
A month after committing to Virginia Tech, cornerback Misun Kelley opened his recruitment up. The Central (S.C.) D W Daniel prospect announced Thursday night he was no longer committed to the Hokies. "At this time, I have decided to decommit from Virginia Tech and reopen up my recruitment," the 5-foot-10,...
thecarrollnews.com
Love of a lifetime
Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 1972. Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Guy and June Bowman in a photo from 2007 - their 60th year of marriage. As far as the United States Census Bureau is concerned, there is no...
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WDBJ7.com
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecarrollnews.com
Help sought for Beaver Dam Trail repairs
Damage in the wake of recent storms has left the Town of Hillsville with great need for help to make significant repairs to the Beaver Dam Trail. According to town officials, in order to open the trail in a timely manner, it has partnered with the Friends of the Blue Ridge, Fisher Peak Chapter for community work days.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
West Virginia man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Giles County
PEARISBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Giles County at 2:15 a.m. According to VSP, a tractor-trailer and a Dodge pickup truck collided on eastbound Route 460 at Thomas Drive in the town of Pearisburg when the Dodge truck entered the intersection in front of […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours
ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
Deputies find explosive devices in man’s home in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says after searching a home they found numerous weapons and homemade explosive devices. The incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 4 at 10:10 p.m. on 55 Raceway Drive. Deputies say they went to the house to arrest Barry Wayne Witt for two outstanding warrants for Contempt […]
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. cleared on I-81 south
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting backups on Interstate 81 South in Roanoke County due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash is located at mile marker 139.3 in the area of Stonegate. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. VDOT reports backups are approximately 3.5...
Comments / 0