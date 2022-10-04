ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant

Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Hurricane Ian Cleanup and Recovery Efforts Completed

Beaufort County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian but the County Disaster Recovery Team still had work to do. “I am proud of how the team responded and executed Hurricane Operations and our disaster recover plan,” said Pamala Cobb, Beaufort County Disaster Recovery Manager. A total of 35...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Report: Shots fired at Beaufort HS

Beaufort Co., S.C. (WJCL)–The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on scene at Beaufort High School for a report of shots fired. The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. This is a developing story. WJCL has a crew...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
RINCON, GA

