abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
yourislandnews.com
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity receives $50 K grant
Lowcountry Ministries Fund and The Palmetto Project, in cooperation with The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation, have awarded a $50,000 grant to LowCountry Habitat for Humanity. The Lowcountry Ministries Fund was created in response to the fatal attack on a Bible study class at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Hurricane Ian Cleanup and Recovery Efforts Completed
Beaufort County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian but the County Disaster Recovery Team still had work to do. “I am proud of how the team responded and executed Hurricane Operations and our disaster recover plan,” said Pamala Cobb, Beaufort County Disaster Recovery Manager. A total of 35...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
Hilton Head educator named Beaufort County Teacher of the Year
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Schools spent the day celebrating education, and the educators who make a difference in the classroom every day. “The teacher of the year is Dr. Laverne Stewart from Hilton Head Middle School.” Big cheers from her school and the rest of the local teachers in attendance as […]
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
live5news.com
High school in Beaufort County under lockdown because of report of weapon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown. Deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while...
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices to Close Thursday, October 13 for Staff Training
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices in both Bluffton and Beaufort will close Thursday, October 13 for staff training. The Bluffton Office will close at noon and the Beaufort Office will close at 2 p.m. Both offices will reopen for normal business hours at 8 a.m., Friday,...
N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
wtoc.com
Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
abccolumbia.com
Report: Shots fired at Beaufort HS
Beaufort Co., S.C. (WJCL)–The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on scene at Beaufort High School for a report of shots fired. The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. This is a developing story. WJCL has a crew...
wtoc.com
FBI involved in investigation into ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as of 11:11 a.m. the school had been cleared. No shooting victims or shooter were found. The FBI...
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
