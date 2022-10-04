Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KTLA.com
Takeover nearly turns tragic in Buena Park as spectator struck by car doing donuts
The adverse outcomes of street takeovers have been well documented, and one of the most recent dangerous situations took place Thursday night in Buena Park. At about 11:30 p.m. in the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard, a spectator found himself in the path of a silver sedan doing donuts. As he tried to get out of the way, he slipped, and the back of the car sends him sliding across the blacktop, video shows.
2 firefighters injured while battling Long Beach blaze
Two firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after they were injured while battling a fire in Long Beach. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a strip mall on the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to battle the fire, which was quickly upgraded to a third-alarm fire. While they […]
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Antelope Valley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was killed and a passenger in his car suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster Friday. The man was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. with two passengers and was approaching 140th Street East when the driver of a Nissan that was stopped at a two-way stop sign “failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection,” according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street. They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time. No suspect information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Terrible Loss': Family Mourns 32-Year-Old Man Killed in Downtown LA DUI Crash
It has been a week since Connor Crawford was killed while walking his dog and his roommates' two dogs in downtown Los Angeles. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Crawford and all three dogs died at the scene. "I mean, what do you say?...
foxla.com
Man kidnapped in Pasadena in broad daylight; Victim still missing
PASADENA, Calif. - A search is underway for a man believed to be kidnapped by two suspects in the Pasadena area. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two male suspects got out of a 2008 silver Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue near Colorado Boulevard on Thursday. The suspects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Car crashes into El Monte building, 2 hurt
Two people were hurt Tuesday after a car crashed into a building in El Monte, according to firefighters. It happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 11800 block of East Valley Boulevard in El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff
A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose
MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance
A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser.
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing mother of 5 in front of children
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 45-year-old girlfriend in front of her five children because she allegedly wanted to break up with him. On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 7:55 p.m., homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the...
KTLA.com
Police looking for more victims, witnesses of 2 robbery suspects: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward. Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Ana on Sunday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 5 [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTLA.com
Viral video shows confused woman driving on Orange County freeway with only 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be heard saying.
Comments / 0