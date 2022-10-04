Read full article on original website
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Quake study is a reminder be prepared
This year’s upcoming Great Shakeout earthquake preparedness drills in Santa Monica will be informed by the fact that the Palos Verdes fault off the city’s coast is capable of producing up to a 7.8 magnitude quake, significantly larger than previously thought. Santa Monica Emergency Services Administrator Steven Torres...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
signalscv.com
County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options
In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles City Council approves $3 million rental aid program for 13th district
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LA County Board transfers Homekey properties as permanent housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supportive housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, Project Homekey...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County's COVID hospitalizations drop below 500
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County has dropped below 500 once again, declining by 20 people to 480, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. What You Need To Know. Daily case numbers reported by the county...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
spectrumnews1.com
CicLAvia returns to 'heart of LA' on Sunday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take...
Major store closures at Burbank Town Center are sign of times, retail experts say
"Obviously, rent's going up, the cost of insurance is going up, labor costs are going up," explained Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. "There's not a lot that businesses can do."
Santa Monica Daily Press
New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica
The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent
Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
nypressnews.com
Residents in Del Rey neighborhood call on city to investigate ‘bubbling cesspool’ at unoccupied home
DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Residents in a Del Rey neighborhood are disgusted and in search of answers as a giant hole full of waste in front of an abandoned home continues to cause a noxious odor. “It’s sewer water,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous....
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was...
Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
KCET
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
