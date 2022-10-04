ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Quake study is a reminder be prepared

This year’s upcoming Great Shakeout earthquake preparedness drills in Santa Monica will be informed by the fact that the Palos Verdes fault off the city’s coast is capable of producing up to a 7.8 magnitude quake, significantly larger than previously thought. Santa Monica Emergency Services Administrator Steven Torres...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

County Board of Supervisors examines I-5 emergency mobility options

In light of the Route Fire, county staff look to prevent traffic ‘nightmare’ from occurring again. In light of the Route Fire in September, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report Tuesday related to ongoing discussions about Interstate 5 emergency mobility options in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County's COVID hospitalizations drop below 500

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Los Angeles County has dropped below 500 once again, declining by 20 people to 480, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. What You Need To Know. Daily case numbers reported by the county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CicLAvia returns to 'heart of LA' on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend

Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
LANCASTER, CA

