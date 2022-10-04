ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

Reese Witherspoon Hints at 'Sweet Home Alabama' Reboot

Fans of Sweet Home Alabama, we have some good news to share. In a recent interview, Reese Witherspoon alluded that a reboot of the beloved 2002 film could happen one day. Now, before you go and get your hopes up, the actress shared her support for the idea of a reboot–she didn't actually confirm if there have been talks of bringing the movie back for a second installment.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy