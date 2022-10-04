Read full article on original website
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”
Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice
Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Justin Bieber Reportedly Ends Friendship With Kanye West After His Hailey Bieber Remarks
Ye’s newest antics are making enemies left and right. Kanye’s been on a social media rampage once again. His antics this time around have angered many, especially after he designed and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. High profile figures like Meek Mill, Diddy, and Hailey Bieber all criticized the rapper/fashion mogul.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Antonio Brown Stands With Kanye West, Says “All Lives Matter”
AB remains on the side of his business partner. Kanye West has caught a lot of flack over this past week after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to his latest Yeezy fashion show. Ye wore the shirt alongside Candace Owens, and in the aftermath of all this, he defended himself by saying that BLM is a scam organization.
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Kanye West Admits He Was “Jealous” Of Virgil Abloh Over Louis Vuitton Deal
Kanye West says that he felt “pain” and “jealousy” when he heard Virgil Abloh had landed a position at Louis Vuitton. Kanye West recently reflected on Virgil Abloh being named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection prior to his death, admitting that he felt “jealous” of his longtime collaborator. West spoke about the late fashion designer during a new interview with French outlet Clique TV.
Ye Takes Back A$AP Rocky & Yoon Ahn Claims, Admits Crush On Kylie’s BFF
Early on Friday morning, the father of four took back his previous claims that A$AP Rocky slept with fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Yung Miami Retweets Post Calling Kanye West A “Lunatic”
Yung Miami reposted a tweet labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” after he dissed Diddy. Yung Miami retweeted a post labeling Kanye West a “lunatic” on Friday, after the Donda rapper went back and forth with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records mogul had been upset with West selling “White Lives Matter” shirts.
Dua Lipa Says She’s Single Despite Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa confirmed that she’s single on a recent episode of her podcast while speaking with Charli XCX. Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is still single, despite recently being seen going out with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Lipa spoke about her current relationship status while interviewing Charli XCX on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
Ye Takes To Twitter After Being Banned From IG, Shares Old Photo With Mark Zuckerberg
The 45-year-old looks to have been put on a temporary time-out following his latest antics. For the second time this year, Kanye West appears to have been banned from Instagram, and not for reasons unlike the tumultuous March incident that saw him kicked off the platform for violating the company’s harassment policies.
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”
The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
Kanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IG
Kanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram. Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing. “MAMA,” West captioned the picture. Donda West passed...
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred, Claims They Were Paid For “I’m Too Sexy” In August
The “RENAISSANCE” artist shared a statement with The Sun after Right Said Fred labelled her as “arrogant.”. Right Said Fred has shared their side of the story regarding the usage of their 1992 hit in Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” and now it’s time for Queen B to tell hers.
