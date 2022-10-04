Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Air Jordan 5 "UNC"
Jordan Brand has shown love to the Air Jordan 5 throughout 2022 with collaborations and new colorways from start to finish. Glancing at early 2023 plans, this looks to remain true as University of North Carolina colors will grace the model for the first time. Once again, the iconic color palette is used by the brand, which is only fitting considering the school serves as Michael Jordan’s alma matter.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 95 "Sketch With The Past"
For its latest Air Max 95 silhouette, Nike purposefully gives its wearers complete creative freedom, throwing in black Nike-branded markers in the packaging. The upcoming “Sketch With The Past” pairs are found in a mix of black canvas and white patent leather layers. Out of the box, a...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
MLB・
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is Coming in a "Faded Spruce" Colorway
Continuing the return of Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sure, is now gearing up to deliver the Air Max Penny 1 in a “Faded Spruce” colorway. Expressing a mix of “Black/Faded Spruce/Anthracite/Dark Pony,” the shoe features a sleek upper base design accented by burgundy detailing and retro Nike Basketball elements.
hypebeast.com
adidas adiFOM Q Appears With White Cages and Grey Booties
While the adiFOM Q has sparked controversy between and Ye over its strong resemblance to the YEEZY FOAM RNNR, the model has still been a hot topic of conversation amongst the sneaker community. After debuting in white and black colorways, the new silhouette is quickly growing its catalog with yet another neutral-focused palette.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Simone Biles Cheers On Fiancé Johnathan Owens In Embellished Hoodie, Distressed Skinny Jeans & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers
Simone Biles was dressed in cozy fall staples in her latest Instagram selfie. On Sunday, the Olympic gymnast shared her outfit of the day via her Instagram story. Biles was comfortable and casual while posing in the mirror photo. The new shot sees the 25-year-old athlete standing in a hotel bedroom in a bright red hoodie that was emblazoned with “Owens” across the chest in white block letters. The outerwear was also embellished with crystals and had a fitted waistband on the hem. The hoodie was a tribute to her fiancé Johnathan Owens who plays for the Houston Texans. Biles teamed her...
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
hypebeast.com
Black Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears With Teal Swooshes
Gets sleek with its latest iteration of the Air Force 1. A new colorway hits the low-top for the upcoming Fall season, in a moodier aesthetic, fit for the colder days ahead. The Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-black leather upper with a matching rubber sole and mesh tongues. The color scheme features Blue Lightning and Wolf Grey, as seen on the teal-like Swoosh on the lateral and the silver branding for the mini-Swoosh, AIR branding on the mid-sole and on the heel tab. The tongue’s branding is also outfitted in silver to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Features Autumnal Shades Contrasted By White
For , the Air unit has proven to be a revolutionary part of footwear. Between the Air Jordan, Air Force and Air Max lines alone, an incredible amount of history has been backed by this technology. As the Air Max line remains a lifestyle staple for the Swoosh, the Air Max 95 finds itself outfitted in a plethora of looks each year. While its collaborative involvement has been limited as of late, Nike continues to show love with fresh looks designed in-house.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Max Plus 3 Arrives in Rainbow Gradients
First debuted in 1990, the Air Max Plus 3 was brought back to life in 2019 and has seen a limited number of brightly-toned colorways over the past few years. For its latest iteration, Nike dresses the pairs in colorful gradients with stacked “Tuned Air” text graphics across the mesh uppers.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Durant Pays Homage to His Aunt Pearl With All-Pink Iteration of the Nike KD 15
As the NBA season is just around the corner, Brooklyn Nets‘s star Kevin Durant gears up for the new season with continuous releases of his. lineup. His latest iteration continues a tradition he began in 2012, where he celebrates his beloved aunt who died of lung cancer in 2000. The latest offering of the Nike KD 15 “Aunt Pearl” arrives in an all-pink iteration.
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Mars For Her’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023
A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be heading to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details of the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in 2023. At the time of publication, an early look at the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” has yet to surface on social media but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction of the purported style to give sneaker fans an idea of what could be dropping. The mock-up depiction reveals that the Jordan 5 “Mars...
NFL・
hypebeast.com
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
hypebeast.com
Nike Launches Air Max "Hangul Day" Pack
Building off of last year’s introductions, is launching another two-part “Hangul Day” pack celebrating the invention of the Korean alphabet system. This year’s silhouettes include a women’s-exclusive Air Max 1 in lighter tones and a darker Air Max 97. The Air Max 97 arrives in...
hypebeast.com
Danny Jung and the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Formerly known as Hiking, Nike ACG was officially introduced in 1989 and has since garnered acclaim for catering to outdoor lovers and gorpcore fashion aficionados alike. Footwear is an instrumental part of the line’s success, and one of its most popular modern-day silhouettes is the ACG Mountain Fly Low. Designed by Nathan Van Hook (who’s also responsible for the legendary Air Yeezy 2), the weatherproof sneaker is an offering that Danny Jung — creator of the ACG Daily IG account and Hypebeast’s latest Sole Mates guest — believes embodies his personal style to a tee.
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
