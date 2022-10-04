Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
GUNTHER Claims He Didn't Tap Out On 10/7 WWE SmackDown, Sheamus Believes He Was Screwed
Sheamus thought he had the WWE Intercontinental Championship won on Friday's WWE SmackDown when he believed GUNTHER tapped out in the main event. GUNTHER tapped the mat twice, but referee Jessika Carr waved it off. GUNTHER made it to the ropes and would eventually win the bout after hitting Sheamus...
IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@Fighttalk_) review IMPACT Bound For Glory!
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
NWA USA Surge Stream And Results (10/8): Rhett Titus, Gaagz The Gymp, And More In Action
Season 4 of NWA USA Surge kicked off on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The full episode can be seen in the video above, via the NWA YouTube channel. Full results and highlights can be seen below. NWA USA Surge Results (10/8) Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. Eric Jackson and...
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership On 10/7 Rises Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
The preliminary numbers are in for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. Spoiler TV reports WWE SmackDown on October 7 averaged 2.133 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.117 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is up from the preliminary numbers for the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.076 million viewers. Last Friday's final viewership numbers totaled 2.207 million viewers.
Street Fight Booked For IMPACT Bound For Glory Fallout Event On 10/8 In Albany
Sami Callihan and Moose will go one more round. Sami Callihan and Moose have been feuding for the better part of 2022. They've been involved in Barbed Wire Matches, Monster's Ball, and even Raven's Clockwork Orange House of Fun. Now, coming out of Bound for Glory, they will fight one more time in a straight-up Street Fight.
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1): Penelope Pink Faces Vivian Rivera
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode three of its show on October 1. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 3 Results (10/1) - WOW Tag Team Title Tournament First Round:...
Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE
Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
Saraya On Multi-Year Deal With AEW, More Details
Saraya is All Elite, and it looks like she's going to be for quite some time. The former Paige hit free agency in early July, and Fightful heard that All Elite Wrestling made contact with her not long after. There was word as far back as Starrcast weekend that AEW had interest in the former Divas Champion, though not many details were known until last week.
Matt Taven Calls Match At ROH Final Battle 2021 A Synopsis Of His Career With The Company
Matt Taven is proud of his match at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2021. After nearly a decade with the promotion, Taven's time in ROH came to an end in December 2021 when the company went on hiatus and opted to release all talents from their contracts at year's end. Final Battle marked the end of an era and featured a Tag Title match between The Briscoes and OGK (Taven & Mike Bennett).
KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration Of Power
KUSHIDA will continue to miss time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has not been cleared for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10 due to hand foot and mouth disease. KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the card will be announced at a later date.
Bound For Glory Go-Home | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/6/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Ness (@Skinny__Kravitz) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 6, 2022. - Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee. - Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich Contract Signing for Bound For Glory. - Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson on BTI. - BFG Predictions. - Your Questions!
WWE Files To Trademark B-Fab And The In-Ring Names Of 4 NXT Stars
WWE has filed for more in-ring name trademarks. On October 4, WWE filed to trademark "B-Fab," "Meiko Satomura," "Nathan Frazer," "Blair Davenport" and "Bailey Matthews." B-Fab is on SmackDown with Hit Row and the others are NXT UK Superstars that have moved to NXT following the closure of NXT UK.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Scissoring Celebration Sees Ratings Gain For AEW, WWE Partners With NetSpend, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, October 5, 2022. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the only quarter-hour that gained viewers during last night's episode of Dynamite is the quarter-hour that featured the National Scissoring Day Celebration. Check out more ratings information concerning last night's episode at this link.
Report: Wade Barrett Slated To Be At 10/7 WWE SmackDown Taping
Wade Barrett will reportedly be present at the October 7 taping of WWE SmackDown. According to a new report from PW Insider, NXT commentator Wade Barrett is set to be at the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. The report also states that is it currently unknown what, if any, role Barrett will have on the show.
