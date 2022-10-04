ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St.Pete-based nonprofit Sol Relief has coordinated 24+ relief flights so far

By Kylie McGivern
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QuYY_0iMBojep00

As the weight of Hurricane Ian's devastation continues to sink in, many people from the Tampa Bay area are doing what they can to lift up neighbors further south by giving time, energy and supplies.

Sol Relief , a nonprofit based in St. Petersburg, responds to disasters in a way few can.

It has a network of a couple of hundred volunteer pilots it's called on to help fly firefighters and supplies to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, turning trips that would take hours into 30 minutes.

Kylie McGivern

A team of five firefighters came together on Tuesday for one mission.

“They’re all IAFF members that are going down to help the helpers," Hillsborough County Fire Fighters, Local 2294 president Tim Pearson told ABC Action News.

IAFF members from Hillsborough, Tampa and Hernando all volunteered their time on Tuesday to help firefighters in the areas Hurricane Ian ravaged, firefighters that are focused on search and rescue. Previous flights also had firefighters volunteering from Pasco County and St. Petersburg.

“We’re going down there to work on the houses of the firefighters that are still working the scenes. While they’re at work, their families are at home trying to do the cleanup, trying to tarp their roofs, remove drywall that’s wet, remove soggy belongings," Pearson said.

Tim Pearson

Every day, new volunteers are coming forward to help with the mission.

“It’s really about efficiency for us, to be able to have fresh bodies to go down each day, to go down and help, and it’s a resource that’s uncommon," Pearson said of Sol Relief. "And for them to step up and to offer the pilots and the planes and these flights is a real blessing to us, so we’re super grateful for that.”

The flight on Tuesday morning was one of more than two dozen Sol Relief said it's run, all with volunteer pilots, specifically responding to Hurricane Ian damage.

"We've got a beautiful community of volunteers, and the pilot community just really enjoys doing this," Sol Relief Executive Director Harris Ambush said. "It’s very unique, it’s very special, and then when we do a call to action, they’re there for us.”

RELATED:

Founded in 2017 after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, the nonprofit has provided hundreds of disaster relief flights internationally, but Hurricane Ian is different. This is home.

WFTS

“We are all affected by a storm, you know, whether it comes to you or not, this is an emotional situation," Ambush said.

Ambush said they feel a responsibility to be there.

“These are our friends, these are our neighbors, we’ve really got to keep that in mind and really got to remember that we’re all one community," Ambush said.

Sol Relief will continue working to lift people and the spirits of those impacted, showing that help is still coming.

“Disasters give us a great opportunity to see the heart of our community. You know, they have no obligation to do this, and out of the kindness of their hearts, the community comes together when these things happen," Pearson said.

Members of IAFF have been on Sol Relief flights out of St. Pete every day since Saturday, once Albert Whitted Airport reopened after Hurricane Ian. The teams will transition to driving as more roads open back up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa church sends donations, volunteers to southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. - Amid the devastation from Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, there has been an outpouring of support from across the state. That compassion is on full display at Radiant Church in Tampa, which also has locations throughout the Bay Area. Lead Pastor Aaron Burke says anytime a natural disaster strikes, members of the church have responded with donations and offers to help.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Hernando, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Tampa Bay Area#Sol#Volunteers#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Abc Action News
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa To Launch Tenant Services Team

TAMPA, Fla. – The City of Tampa is launching a Tenant Services Team to work in conjunction with the existing Housing Information Line, which was activated in June. The new Tenant Services Team will guide individuals to the programs and services that best meet their
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
10 Tampa Bay

Taste of the Beaches returns to the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches, kicking off this Saturday. More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy