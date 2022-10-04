ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Suncoast Animal League accepting donations to help animals impacted by Ian

By JJ Burton
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2VOH_0iMBohtN00

While our neighbors down south continue to clean up the damage Hurricane Ian left behind, local animal organizations, like the Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, are asking for donations to help the animals impacted.

“We’ve already had so many donations, and it’s only been 24 hours,” said Rick Chaboudy.

Chaboudy is the executive director and co-founder of the Suncoast Animal League.

“Look around here,” Chaboudy said, looking at the donations filling up their thrift store at 1454 Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor.

People have dropped off packs and packs of food, paper towels, tissue, animal toys, dozens of bottles of bleach and much more.

“It still gets me right here,” Chaboudy said, patting his heart.

“Just 120 miles more to the north this could be us asking for the help right now,” Chaboudy said. “It’s sad that somebody has to go through it. We’re all thankful that it wasn’t us, and I think that has a lot to do with people really stepping up. It’s amazing.”

The Suncoast Animal League has several different locations set up for donations. You can find out those locations on their Facebook page, “Suncoast Animal League,” or on their website.

They still need Blankets, bottled water, medium and large pet crates, gas cards, more cat and dog food, pet bedding, and bleach.

Chadboudy said they will be taking their first trip down south Wednesday morning, making several trips due to the number of donations.

“We’re just thrilled that we’re in a position that we’re able to do this,” Chaboudy said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Palm Harbor, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Harbor, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pets & Animals
Palm Harbor, FL
Society
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Could Be Us#Toys#Cat#Thrift Store#Charity
tampabeacon.com

Hundreds of canines available at Mega-Adoption event this weekend

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL 33525. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
wfla.com

Spend a Dog Day Afternoon Visiting Pet Friendly Spots In Tampa Bay

Gayle Guyardo and her dog Marble spend a dog day afternoon visiting pet friendly spots in the Tampa Bay Area. From Pups Pub Tampa, Dairy Joy, Wag Natural Pet Market & Grooming and Davis Islands Dog Beach the dog friendly spots in Tampa Bay are endless. Along the way Gayle...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Which donations will make the biggest impact for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane relief is coming to Florida from all over the country. From donations to volunteer work to simple words of support, people are doing what they can to help Hurricane Ian's victims get back on their feet. Outside Amalie Arena, under the bolts of Thunder Alley, two...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs

TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
DADE CITY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy